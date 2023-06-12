Rylan Clark on This Morning and Robert Rinder on Loose Women
Strictly favourites Rylan Clark and Robert Rinder reunite for huge new show following shock exit from BBC hit

Their fans are excited - but one Twitter user claimed to be 'disappointed'

By Robert Leigh

In latest Strictly Come Dancing news, two series favourites will reunite for a new BBC show seeing them tour Italy.

Rylan, former host of spin-off show It Takes Two, and Rob Rinder, who came fifth in the 2016 Strictly series, are set to join forces to seek out the country’s greatest art treasures.

Following in the footsteps of 19th century romantic poet Lord Byron, the duo are set to immerse themselves in the art, culture and bad behaviour of historic Brits abroad.

Rylan looks surprised
Rylan jokes he’ll be teaching Rob ‘how to dance on bars’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Retracing the steps of English aristocrats who took the Grand Tour Rylan and Rob will discover whether the original gap year still works its magic today.

The series coincides with the 200th anniversary of Byron’s death. And the show’s stars will draw from his poetry and letters to guide them.

Rob said: “Italy is so rich in art and culture. I can’t wait to get stuck in, seeing some of the finest things the country has to offer. The Grand Tour is iconic, especially as we’ll be following in the footsteps of some of history’s biggest cultural contributors. While Rylan and I almost certainly have different intentions for our trip, I can’t think of anyone I’d rather do this journey with.”

Rylan and I almost certainly have different intentions for our trip.

Rylan added: “We’re not going to be your typical Brits abroad as we take in all of Italy’s cultural offerings. Rob will be teaching me all about Italian history and art as we follow in the footsteps of the cultural greats. And I’ll show Rob how to dance on bars. I bet we’ll have a laugh or two along the way.”

How fans have reacted

Legions of Rylan and Rob’s fans made it clear on social media they are delighted about the pair’s TV announcement.

“Just wonderful, my favourite country and two of my favourite people!” tweeted one enthusiastic supporter.

Another well-wisher told Rob: “Gorgeous guys both of you, have a great trip.”

And a third Twitter user chipped in: “Can’t think of a more entertaining couple.”

However, one person pondered why their filming location has featured so heavily as a backdrop for recent telly series.

“What has Italy done to deserve all this attention?” they asked. “Anton and Gio, Clive Myrie, Stanley Tucci all done Italy recently. Maybe another country instead?”

Rob Rinder listens to judges
Rob Rinder responded on Twitter to one user (Credit: Strictly Come Dancing YouTube)

And someone else provoked a response from Rob as they claimed: “It is disappointing that BBC Two feels the need to talk down to its audience.”

The TV judge replied: “What a pity. Nobody will be talking down to anybody. Reactions like this to sharing culture are the problem. It is wholly immaterial whether I have a first class degree, a doctorate, and write on culture and history (it helps).”

