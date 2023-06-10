Could Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas become the new host of Dancing On Ice?

In latest Dancing On Ice news, Shirley Ballas has been linked with the vacancy for a new host on the ITV reality series.

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley, 63, is a leading contender to take over from Phillip Schofield with the bookies.

Former This Morning co-host Phil, 61, quit ITV entirely last month after he admitted to an affair with a younger man.

Holly Willoughby, 42, who shared the ITV daytime sofa with Phillip has also presented Dancing On Ice alongside him. The bookies expect her to stay.

But could another, already-established DOI star join her to present the ice skating series, or will a big name from outside the show be recruited?

Dancing On Ice news

Even before Phillip resigned from ITV, speculation concerning him being replaced was making headlines.

The Sun claimed last month that Stephen Mulhern may be being lined up to fill Phil’s spot. A source alleged at the time: “Stephen is a perfect fit and gets on brilliantly with Holly.”

Furthermore, the insider added: “He’s long been regarded as the right man to take over and was sounded out by executives at the end of last year. He told friends he’d jump at the chance.”

However, according to LegalSportsBook, Stephen is priced at 16/1 to become the new host – behind Shirley Ballas.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have also been previously tipped, with Jane McDonald also a fan favourite.

Who will host Dancing On Ice?

Sadly for Rochelle, Marvin and Jane, however, they don’t figure in the latest betting odds.

Instead, Holly is expected to remain in her position – with co-stars already attached to the series rated as the most likely contenders to switch roles.

Ashley Banjo is rated at 4/1 to step up. Meanwhile, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are priced at 5/1. Additionally, Oti Mabuse is given odds of 10/1.

Shirley is ranked as being potentially next in line. However, back in April, she confirmed she will be part of Strictly 2023.

ED! has approached representatives for Shirley Ballas and Dancing On Ice for comment.

DOI odds in full

Holly Willoughby – Evens

Ashley Banjo – 4/1

Torvill & Dean – 5/1

Oti Mabuse – 10/1

Shirley Ballas – 10/1

Stephen Mulhern – 16/1

Amanda Holden – 16/1

Paddy McGuinness – 20/1

Brendan Cole – 20/1

Denise Van Outen – 20/1

Joe Swash – 25/1

Susanna Reid – 25/1

Phillip Schofield – 25/1

Ant & Dec – 33/1

Lorraine Kelly – 33/1

Additionally, Holly & Phil are priced at 50/1.

