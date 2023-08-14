Emotional Shirley Ballas left in ‘shock’ over BBC Breakfast surprise: ‘How did they get that past me?’

Shirley Ballas has been left in “shock” after a surprise from her mum on BBC Breakfast this morning (August 14).

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Strictly Come Dancing head judge explained that she was surprised by a meeting with her mother on the show.

Shirley was on BBC Breakfast to discuss her charity skydive (Credit: BBC)

Shirley said: “Oh my god, I just did BBC Breakfast. I turn around and who stood there? My mother! How did they get that past me?”

Shirley took to Instagram to share her surprise (Credit: Instagram)

Shirley has been caring for her mum in recent years

She continued: “I’m telling you, I’m still in shock. Wow, what an emotional morning. Thank you to everyone who tuned in.”

In 2018, Shirley revealed that she had been helping mum Audrey, who’s in her eighties, through cancer. She told the Sunday Mirror at the time: “She was diagnosed earlier this year. But she’s a trouper and we are dealing with it. I came over to her in the summer to take care of her and I had to learn to be a nurse.”

Shirley was brought to tears after her mum surprised her (Credit: BBC)

And while her mum might be two decades older, a number of fans have remarked on their resemblance over the years. After Shirley shared a photo of the two of them together on Instagram in 2019, her followers then marvelled over how similar they looked to each other.

The unexpected surprise comes just days after Shirley appeared on This Morning to discuss the upcoming series of Strictly. She told co-hosts Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson that this year’s line-up is “amazing”. The ballroom dancer had been “fangirling” over two of the contestants in particular: Angela Rippon and Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

She then said of Angela: “I have followed her my whole career. She’s quite special.”

Meanwhile, she admitted that she’s a big fan of Krishnan’s voice: “I mean, if their dancing is as beautiful as they are poised then we are in for a real treat.”

They’re “glued at the hip”

Earlier this month, Shirley also shared that she had therapy after hitting an “all time low” on the show last year. This came after she was targeted by trolls on social media.

She said at the time: “I’ve had down and dark days throughout my whole life. But, I’ve always had music and I’ve always had dancing. And of course I’ve got my mother and we’re glued at the hip. What [the trolling] did to me on the last series, I wouldn’t want that for anyone.”

