Shirley Ballas opens up on hitting ‘all time low’ on Strictly: ‘I wouldn’t want that for anyone’

Head Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has revealed she had therapy after hitting an “all time low” on the BBC show last year.

Shirley was subjected to hateful messages from social media trolls, who accused her of ageism and sexism.

Opening up about her experience, she told OK! Magazine: “I’ve had down and dark days throughout my whole life but I’ve always had music and I’ve always had dancing. And of course I’ve got my mother and we’re glued at the hip.

“What it [the trolling] did to me on the last series, I wouldn’t want that for anyone.”

Shirley Ballas opens up about therapy

Admitting she sought counselling, Shirley said: “I’m not embarrassed to say that now, although I was in the past as I thought people might think I was weak. But you know what? Sometimes counselling is just about having someone there to listen. So there’s nothing wrong with reaching out for help.”

Returning to Strictly

Shirley will be returning to Strictly for the new 2023 series. But she previously admitted her future on the show was uncertain as the abuse became so bad.

She told The Mirror in March: “Last year I was struggling. It wasn’t just a little bit, it was a lot – the majority of it was in silence. I felt the abuse snowballed out of control and impacted me in such a negative way. I’m a pretty stoic person, and I tend to hold everything in.”

Shirley added that it left her “crying” and she was “embarrassed” about how she felt.

“And that was an all time low since I joined the show – it was the most negativity I’d ever experienced,” she said. “The BBC were brilliant, checking in on me and offering counselling and support.

When asked if she’d considered quitting Strictly, Shirley previously said: “It was a difficult series, I’ll leave it at that… Will I go back to Strictly? I always take one step at a time.”

Meanwhile, the first batch of contestants taking part in this year’s series has been announced.

Celebrities including Angela Rippon, Amanda Abbington, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Adam Thomas, Zara McDermott and Nikita Kanda will be taking to the dancefloor and competing to lift the glitterball trophy.

