Shirley Ballas on This Morning
News

Shirley Ballas opens up on hitting ‘all time low’ on Strictly: ‘I wouldn’t want that for anyone’

The head judge was targeted by vile social media trolls

By Entertainment Daily

Head Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has revealed she had therapy after hitting an “all time low” on the BBC show last year.

Shirley was subjected to hateful messages from social media trolls, who accused her of ageism and sexism.

Opening up about her experience, she told OK! Magazine: “I’ve had down and dark days throughout my whole life but I’ve always had music and I’ve always had dancing. And of course I’ve got my mother and we’re glued at the hip.

Shirley Ballas on Loose Women
Shirley Ballas had therapy after hitting an “all time low” on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: ITV)

“What it [the trolling] did to me on the last series, I wouldn’t want that for anyone.”

Shirley Ballas opens up about therapy

Admitting she sought counselling, Shirley said: “I’m not embarrassed to say that now, although I was in the past as I thought people might think I was weak. But you know what? Sometimes counselling is just about having someone there to listen. So there’s nothing wrong with reaching out for help.”

Returning to Strictly

Shirley will be returning to Strictly for the new 2023 series. But she previously admitted her future on the show was uncertain as the abuse became so bad.

Shirley Ballas smiling at t Celebrity All Stars Cabaret show
Shirley is returning to Strictly this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told The Mirror in March: “Last year I was struggling. It wasn’t just a little bit, it was a lot – the majority of it was in silence. I felt the abuse snowballed out of control and impacted me in such a negative way. I’m a pretty stoic person, and I tend to hold everything in.”

Shirley added that it left her “crying” and she was “embarrassed” about how she felt.

“And that was an all time low since I joined the show – it was the most negativity I’d ever experienced,” she said. “The BBC were brilliant, checking in on me and offering counselling and support.

Shirley Ballas at Strictly Come Dancing launch
Shirley previously debated her future on Strictly (Credit: Cover Images)

When asked if she’d considered quitting Strictly, Shirley previously said: “It was a difficult series, I’ll leave it at that… Will I go back to Strictly? I always take one step at a time.”

Meanwhile, the first batch of contestants taking part in this year’s series has been announced.

Celebrities including Angela Rippon, Amanda Abbington, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Adam Thomas, Zara McDermott and Nikita Kanda will be taking to the dancefloor and competing to lift the glitterball trophy.

Read more: Shirley Ballas goes topless on holiday retreat as she issues update on Strictly return

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Shirley Ballas Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Nick Owen on BBC Midlands Today
Nick Owen reveals he’s being treated for ‘extensive and aggressive’ cancer
Strictly logo 2023 (Credit: BBC)
All the soap stars rumoured to be doing Strictly 2023 as Emmerdale legend confirmed
Strictly Come Dancing logo
Strictly Come Dancing contestants for 2023 – ninth name announced!
Dancing On Ice logo
Dancing On Ice star announces he’s married his partner: ‘It really was the perfect day’
Gemma Atkinson on Lorraine and Gorka Marquez on Loose Women
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez ‘excited’ as they make big family announcement weeks after welcoming son
Prince William and Prince Harry both looking stern
Prince Harry makes huge offer to royals in ‘hope it will please William’ and show they’re ‘serious about coming back’