Strictly judge issues warning over Angela Rippon as she’ll ‘get partner who will put her through her paces’

Head Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has issued a warning over Angela Rippon, saying she’ll get a partner who will “put her through her paces”.

TV presenter Angela, who is the BBC show’s oldest ever contestant at the age of 78, is no stranger to the dancefloor.

As well as hosting the original Come Dancing, she previously stunned audiences with her memorable performance on the Morecambe and Wise Christmas special in 1976 with a high-kick dance routine.

Shirley Ballas says Angela Rippon will be ‘put through her paces’

And now Shirley has predicted what’s in store for Angela ahead of the 2023 series.

In an interview with the MailOnline, she said: “Angela has been around dancing the majority of her life and she knows what it takes. She wouldn’t have signed up if she wasn’t ready for hard work. She will get somebody who will put her through her paces but take into consideration her age.”

But Shirley is certain her age won’t hold her back, and warned that viewers should expect a “surprise”.

She continued: “The age bares no boundaries with Angela. We are going to see her doing splits and kicks and probably all sorts of things. This is a lady that is going to surprise everybody.

“She certainly has the grace and the beauty and charm. She is a very special lady.”

Shirley added that Angela holds a place “deep in her heart” after she hosted the United Kingdom Latin American Championships in 1991, where Shirley reached the final.

She also appeared on Come Dancing when Angela presented the show.

Could Gio be Angela’s partner?

As the Strictly 2023 line-up emerges, fans are speculating about the partnerships. And it seems many want to see Angela paired with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

One person said on Twitter: “I kinda want to see her partnered with Giovanni.”

Another wrote: “So looking forward to Angela high kicking alongside ooh Graz[iano Di Prima] or Gio would be good.”

After someone else suggested Giovanni could be Angela’s partner, someone else replied: “I said Giovanni!!!”

Angela was confirmed for the show on August 4. She said in a statement: “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!”

