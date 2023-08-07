Strictly fans have already decided Giovanni Pernice’s dream partner for 2023 series

Strictly 2023 is just around the corner and we’re patiently waiting for the full line-up to emerge so we can try and figure out who will dance with who!

At the time of writing, Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi and Angela Scanlon have been announced so far as part of the 2023 Strictly stars.

And we’re already thinking about who could be paired which of the professional dancers. Fans have too, and seem to have already decided who pro dancer Giovanni’s partner will be…

Strictly fans have picked Giovanni’s partner for the 2023 series (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly 2023

It seems some fans want Giovanni to dance with Angela Rippon, 78. One person said on Twitter: “I kinda want to see her partnered with Giovanni.”

Another wrote: “So looking forward to Angela high kicking alongside ooh Graz[iano Di Prima] or Gio would be good.”

After someone else suggested Giovanni could be Angela’s partner, someone else replied: “I said Giovanni!!!”

Meanwhile, another gushed on Instagram: “Partner Giovanni. I call it.”

Another added: “Giovanni, Graziano, or Neil [Jones] for Angela?”

Someone else wrote: “This is incredible news @johannesradebe or @giovannipernice as her partner please…” followed by heart eyes emojis.

Angela joined the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing contestants line-up on Friday evening (August 4). In a statement, she said: “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79.

“But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!”

Fans are thrilled that Angela is doing Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Fans appeared thrilled by the signing as one gushed: “Amazing, one of our national treasures. Go werk it Angela.”

Another wrote: “This is another good one. The legend that is Angela Rippon.”

“What a signing,” a third said. “Absolute icon.”

