Strictly accused of ‘scraping the barrel’ as fans fume at celebrity announcements: ‘Shaping up to be the worst line-up ever’

The class of 2023 for Strictly is shaping up fast...

By Rebecca Carter

The Strictly 2023 line-up is starting to take shape with the first six celebrities already confirmed for the brand new series.

At the time of writing, Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi and Angela Scanlon have been announced as part of the 2023 Strictly stars.

Despite having some acting talent, a comedy star and the show’s oldest ever contestant, some fans aren’t happy so far.

Strictly 2023 line-up

Taking to Twitter recently, one fan fumed: “Frees up my Saturday nights I suppose. This is shaping up to be the worst line-up ever.”

Another wrote: “#Strictly I see the barrel has been scraped yet again.”

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: “The BBC needs to look at their core audience. Scraping the barrel.”

Another said: “Come on. Proper scraping the barrel. Who are these nobodies?”

However, of course, there are plenty of die-hard Strictly fans very much looking forward to the new series. One gushed: “So happy @bbcstrictly is back I watch every series since series 1.”

Another said: “FINALLY @bbcstrictly is back!! Super excited for it!”

This is shaping up to be the worst line-up ever.

One added: “Great line-up so far.”

In addition, another admitted: “Haven’t watched for years but will definitely come back to see the fabulous and very talented Amanda Abbington.”

Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon became the sixth star announced to be taking part in Strictly 2023. On Monday (August 7), the Strictly Twitter page shared the news.

They wrote: “We can’t wait to see Angela Scanlon hit the dance floor! She’s our sixth celebrity for #Strictly 2023.”

Read more: Strictly star Amanda Abbington hits back as fans threaten to ‘boycott’ 2023 series over her signing

In a statement, Angela admitted she feels “terrified” about getting on the dance floor. She said: “I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh coloured sports bras?

“Well – there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!”

