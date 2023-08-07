Strictly accused of ‘scraping the barrel’ as fans fume at celebrity announcements: ‘Shaping up to be the worst line-up ever’

The Strictly 2023 line-up is starting to take shape with the first six celebrities already confirmed for the brand new series.

At the time of writing, Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi and Angela Scanlon have been announced as part of the 2023 Strictly stars.

Despite having some acting talent, a comedy star and the show’s oldest ever contestant, some fans aren’t happy so far.

Angela Scanlon will be doing Strictly 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 line-up

Taking to Twitter recently, one fan fumed: “Frees up my Saturday nights I suppose. This is shaping up to be the worst line-up ever.”

Another wrote: “#Strictly I see the barrel has been scraped yet again.”

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: “The BBC needs to look at their core audience. Scraping the barrel.”

Another said: “Come on. Proper scraping the barrel. Who are these nobodies?”

Eddie Kadi is in the Strictly 2023 line-up (Credit: BBC)

However, of course, there are plenty of die-hard Strictly fans very much looking forward to the new series. One gushed: “So happy @bbcstrictly is back I watch every series since series 1.”

Another said: “FINALLY @bbcstrictly is back!! Super excited for it!”

This is shaping up to be the worst line-up ever.

One added: “Great line-up so far.”

In addition, another admitted: “Haven’t watched for years but will definitely come back to see the fabulous and very talented Amanda Abbington.”

Some Strictly fans aren’t impressed with the 2023 line-up so far (Credit: BBC)

Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon became the sixth star announced to be taking part in Strictly 2023. On Monday (August 7), the Strictly Twitter page shared the news.

They wrote: “We can’t wait to see Angela Scanlon hit the dance floor! She’s our sixth celebrity for #Strictly 2023.”

Read more: Strictly star Amanda Abbington hits back as fans threaten to ‘boycott’ 2023 series over her signing

In a statement, Angela admitted she feels “terrified” about getting on the dance floor. She said: “I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh coloured sports bras?

“Well – there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!”

What do you think of the Strictly 2023 line-up so far? Are you disappointed? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.