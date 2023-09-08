Strictly star Amanda Abbington reveals painful injury with gruesome photo as fans shocked

Star of Strictly Come Dancing Amanda Abbington has showed off her painful injury on Instagram ahead of the new season.

The Sherlock actor is among 14 other celebrities who will participate as a contestant during the BBC competition show’s 21st series. Other star-studded names include West End actor Layton Williams, EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, and presenter Les Dennis, to name a few.

While rehearsing for the first live taping, it appears Amanda needs some rest after suffering her injury.

Amanda is among the 14 other celebs for this year’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Amanda has suffered a blood blister

This week, Amanda posted a close-up snapshot of her foot where you could see a large blister.

“Blood blister… So… dancing in heels, when you absolutely aren’t a dancer, is clearly a blister minefield but, moreover, very much a young man’s game,” she wrote in her caption.

That said, she seemingly doesn’t plan to rest and heal her foot as she stated: “Back tomorrow for more shenanigans!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Abbington (@amanda_abbington74)

Amanda’s followers share their support

With just over one week away from this year’s Strictly, it seems Amanda’s post has got people excited for the upcoming season.

“Oooooof!! Can’t wait to watch,” former EastEnders actor Lisa Faulkner commented. “Can’t wait to see you dance!! I’m routing for you!!” another user wrote.

“Oooooo, that looks so sore. I’m rooting for you to win, you are going to get my vote, I’m a big fan of your acting,” a third person remarked.

“Oh my goodness your poor feet! Looking forward to watching you,” a fourth user wrote.

Another added: “Oh bejesus!!”

Fans are excited to watch Amanda on Strictly (Credit: YouTube)

Former Love Island star Zara McDermott will also be competing alongside Amanda this year and admitted in the comments that she has suffered a similar injury. She wrote: “Same here… I’ll rub your feet you rub mine?”

Amanda replied: “@zara_mcdermott you have a deal beauty!”

