All the stars tipped to play Phillip Schofield in new TV drama about his affair: ‘Expect a blockbuster name’

It’s more bad news for ex-This Morning star Phillip Schofield, as a drama about his affair scandal is reportedly in development.

But who could play Phillip in the new drama? Here’s who ED! and the bookies think should be cast as him…

A new drama on Phillip is in the works (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield affair scandal drama in development

Yesterday (Thursday, September 15), news reports emerged claiming that a new drama based on the Phillip Schofield affair scandal is in development.

According to The Sun, the new drama has a working title of The Runner. “A production company’s started work and they think the series would be a perfect fit for Channel 4,” a source alleged to the publication.

“The storyline will reflect what went on. People have seen it from the outside but the drama will give a perspective on what may have occurred behind closed doors,” they then continued.

But who would play Phillip in the drama? Here’s who we think should be cast…

Speaking exclusively to ED!, a spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “A Phillip Schofield drama would have us glued to our sofas so we’d expect a blockbuster name to be star of the show.

“Michael Sheen mastered the likes of Tony Blair and David Frost, but the ever-popular James Norton is the punters’ pick so far.”

Could you imagine James Norton in the role? (Credit: ITV)

James Norton

A real rogue choice, but James Norton has proven time and time again what a versatile actor he is.

The 38-year-old blew audiences away with his performances in Happy Valley, which came to an end this year.

Despite being 23 years Phillip’s junior, James is BoyleSports’ favourite to take on the role at 4/1.

Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen is well known for his biopic roles. The Welsh star played Brian Clough in 2009’s The Damned United, David Frost in Frost/Nixon, and Tony Blair in The Special Relationship.

Could he add the role of Phillip Schofield to his ever-growing CV? Both BoyleSports and BettingSites.co.uk have him at 6/1…

Could you see Steve as Phillip? (Credit: ITV)

Steve Pemberton

Anyone who’s ever watched Inside No.9 or League of Gentleman will know that Steve can transform into any character of his choosing.

Despite mainly being known for comedies, Steve is also a fantastic dramatic actor – as his stint in The Pillowman at the West End.

He’s only a couple of years younger than Phillip is now, and with a wig and a chequered shirt on, we could 100% see him as the former This Morning man.

He’s at 7/1 according to Boylesports, and 10/1 according to BettingSites.co.uk.

Martin Freeman

Sherlock star Martin Freeman is another actor who would nail the role of Phillip.

Despite being almost 10 years younger than Phillip, with a bit of makeup, we’re sure they could make him pass for the ITV star.

With an acting CV featuring wide-ranging roles in The Responder, Sherlock, and the Marvel Movies, Martin certainly has the range to pull this role off.

BoyleSports have Martin at 7/1 for the role. Bettingsites.co.uk have him at 10/1.

David Tennant would smash the role! (Credit: ITV)

Mark Bonnar

Scottish actor Mark Bonnar has also been tipped for the controversial role.

The 54-year-old may be a bit younger than Phillip, but he could definitely play him in a hard-hitting drama.

BoyleSports have him at 8/1 for the role.

David Tennant

One of the best actors in Britain at the moment, David Tennant has also been tipped to land the role.

The Scottish star – best known for Doctor Who – is no stranger to darker dramas – just look at Des, Litvinenko, and Broadchurch as proof!

BoyleSports have the 52-year-old at 8/1, as do BettingSites.co.uk.

Phillip Schofield

Who better to play the role of Phillip Schofield than Phillip Schofield himself?

Perhaps this could be his big TV return, playing himself in a hard-hitting drama about his own affair scandal?

Nah, probably not, but BoyleSports is still offering 25/1 for Phillip to come back in from the cold and play himself in the drama.

Steve Coogan could play former This Morning star Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

Other names tipped for the role?

Other names being thrown about by BoyleSports include Jamie Dornan, Richard Madden, Luke Evans, and Martin Compston (all 9/1).

Spiderman star Tom Holland, Jeremy Strong, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Hardy have all been tipped to star too. Damien Lewis, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ewan McGregor, and Hugh Grant have also been named.

Meanwhile, John Simm is at 4/1 according to BettingSites.co.uk. Andy Serkis and Tom Hiddleston have also been tipped too.

We personally think the likes of Hugh Dennis, Jason Watkins, Douglas Henshall, and Reese Shearsmith would be great casting choices too!

Now to figure out who’s going to play Holly, Alison, Dermot, and Eamonn…

