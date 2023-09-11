Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi left ‘heartbroken’ as she reveals her beloved mother has died: ‘I held her as she went peacefully’

Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi has been left “heartbroken” following the death of her beloved mother.

The actor announced the sad news on her Instagram earlier today (Monday, September 11).

Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi announces devastating news

Actor and model Linda took to Instagram today to share the heartbreaking news that her mother has died.

Linda uploaded a number of snaps of her mother to Instagram for her 108k followers to see.

“My beautiful Mum took her last breath today,” she captioned the post. “I held her as she went peacefully.”

She then continued. “My heart is broken. She was an incredible woman who has always been there for me. I loved her so much and will miss her every day. I spent every day with her in the last 4 weeks and she will leave a massive void in my life.”

Linda’s followers sent their condolences (Credit: ITV)

Fans send their condolences to Linda

She then said: “I would like to thank all the nurses and staff at North Middlesex Hospital for giving her all her medical needs but also treating us all so compassionately at this difficult time.”

Fans and followers of Linda took to the comment section to send their condolences.

“I’m so sorry for your loss Linda. Hold your memories of your wonderful Mum close. Sending love to you and the family,” Ruth Langsford wrote.

“Oh Linda I’m so sorry, sending so much love to you all,” Love Island star Shaughna Phillips commented.

“I am so so incredibly sorry. Sending all my love,” Gail Porter said. “Oh, Linda. I’m so sorry, no pain like it,” another follower said.

Linda was on Dancing On Ice in 2008 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Who is Linda Lusardi?

Linda, 64, is perhaps best known for her role on Emmerdale. She played the role of Carrie Nicholls for a year between 2007 and 2008.

In 2008, Linda took part in Dancing On Ice. She finished in sixth place in the year that Suzanne Shaw won.

In 2011, Linda took part in Celebrity Masterchef, making it all the way to the final five, and in 2020 she took part in The Real Full Monty on Ice.

Linda married Samuel Kane in 1998. Together they have two children – Jack and Lucy.

