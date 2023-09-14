Ozzy Osbourne performing on stage
Ozzy Osbourne shares sad health update as he admits he’s ‘in a lot of pain’

Comes after he cancelled a number of performances this year

By Fabio Magnocavallo

After cancelling a number of performances this year, Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne has issued a concerning health update.

In the first episode of the relaunched The Osbournes Podcast on Tuesday (September 13), the Paranoid hitmaker revealed he needs to have more surgery. It will be his fourth surgery related to the damage caused after a fall in 2019.

Ozzy is in need of more surgery (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’m in a lot of discomfort’

Ozzy said he’s “going for an epidural soon because what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed”. The 74-year-old singer mentioned that the pain is located in his back.

“Below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of them,” he added. “All I know is right now I’m in a lot of pain. I’m in a lot of discomfort.”

Wife Sharon Osbourne added that due to his first surgery not going to plan, his doctor is working on getting a second and third opinion.

“In my back, the two discs and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that’s why I lean forward as it’s like gravity is bringing my head forward,” Ozzy said. “I was thinking, I’ve walked like that all my life.”

Ozzy won’t be returning to the stage anytime soon

In October, Ozzy had plans to perform at Power Trip Festival but had to cancel back in July.

Taking to Instagram, he said that his initial plan was to “return to the stage in the summer of 2024”. However, he later added: “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-[bleeped].”

Ozzy concluded: “I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon.”

Get well soon, Ozzy!

