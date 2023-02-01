The latest Ozzy Osbourne illness update is a sad one, with the singer having been forced to cancel his tour of the UK and Europe.

In a heartbreaking admission, Ozzy confessed that he “never thought” his touring days “would end this way”.

Ozzy Osbourne issues illness update

Ozzy has been struggling with his health in recent years – and his latest update isn’t a happy one, unfortunately.

Back in 2019, the 74-year-old suffered a fall at home.

This fall further aggravated injuries he’d suffered in the near-fatal quad bike crash he had back in 2003.

Ozzy was set to tour the UK and Europe, which was set to begin in Finland in May.

However, the star has revealed that he is “too weak” to perform – and has been forced to cancel the tour in its entirety.

The Black Sabbath legend took to social media to announce the devastating news.

In a statement, he wrote: “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.”

Ozzy Osbourne gives heartbreaking illness update

Ozzy’s statement continued, reading: “My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine.

“However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

The star – who is married to Sharon Osbourne – continued, writing how “humbled” he is that fans have held onto tickets for so long as he recovered.

However, he sadly confessed: “I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/ UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

Ozzy talks about ending his tour

The ‘Prince of Darkness’, who suffers from Parkinson’s then made a heartbreaking confession.

“Never would I have imagined my touring days would have ended this way,” he said.

He then went on to reveal his team is working on a way for him to perform without travelling. He then thanked his fans, family, and team.

Never would I have imagined my touring days would have ended this way.

Ozzy’s fans threw their support behind him.

“We love you, Ozzy. See you in the future. Stay wherever you are. We’ll come to you,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“You owe no apology, you’ve already given us everything of yourself,” another said.

“We love you Ozzy,” a third gushed.

