Sharon Osbourne has revealed her husband Ozzy will undergo a “major operation” today.

Former X Factor judge Sharon has revealed that she is heading back to the US to be with her husband following his surgery.

It’s been a rough time for Ozzy, who contracted Covid-19 in April.

The singer has Parkinson’s disease and has been struggling with injuries ever since he fell at home in 2019.

Appearing on her panel show The Talk on Friday, Sharon opened up about Ozzy’s upcoming medical procedure.

“He has a very major operation on Monday and I have to be there – it’s really going to determine the rest of his life,” she explained.

She went on to share hopes of celebrating her 40th wedding anniversary in July. However, she isn’t sure if she will be able to.

“It depends on everything with Ozzy,” she said.

The rock music legend has been kept out of the spotlight in recent months.

At the end of May, he visited Andrew Watt’s music studio in Beverly Hills. At the time, he used a walking stick to get around which sparked fears for his health.

Around the same time, Ozzy opened up about his health to Classic Rock magazine.

“I can’t walk properly these days,” he said. “I have physical therapy every morning. I’m somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

In February 2020, he cancelled a North American tour to focus on treatment for his various conditions.

The same year, he announced his Parkinson’s diagnosis publicly for the first time. He told fans not to be concerned, saying: “I’m not dying from Parkinson’s. I’ve been working with it most of my life.”

