Sharon Osbourne has left fans concerned as she revealed she’s tested positive for Covid.

The presenter, 69, posted a pic of her in bed with her dogs, hooked up to a drip.

She captioned the pic: “Covid” with two swearing emojis in news which upset her followers.

Sharon Osbourne Covid

After being officially “uncancelled” by Piers Morgan for her new show on TalkTV, Sharon had to leave the UK and fly to the US.

Her husband Ozzy had tested positive for Covid and now Sharon has the virus as well.

The Black Sabbath star is thankfully recovering but Mrs O revealed the entire family has now tested positive.

She told her TalkTV colleague Jeremy Kyle she “felt fine” earlier in the week, but her diagnosis could not have come at a worse time.

Sharon’s pic sparked concern among her fans.

The former X Factor judge had Covid in 2020 and was briefly admitted to hospital.

Replying to her latest news, one of her followers said: “Please feel better soon.”

Meanwhile, another posted: “I didn’t know you can get Covid twice. Get well soon.”

Another wrote: “Oh no!!! Please rest and heal well. Sending strength and love!”

Sharon’s fans expressed concerns for her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sharon’s TalkTV colleague Piers also wished his pal well and replied with a heart emoji.

Sharon on TalkTV

Sharon has been off air for a while after losing her job on US show The Talk following the comments she made about Piers and Meghan Markle.

The star defended Piers after he said he ‘didn’t believe’ some of the things Meghan said in her infamous Oprah interview.

After an investigation into her behaviour, Sharon left The Talk and told Piers on his new TalkTV show that she became “untouchable”.

She also told the presenter she had received death threats with some people threatening to kill her dogs.

But Piers stepped in to help the matriarch.

Sharon flew to LA to look after Ozzy (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

Sharon now has her own show on the network but in a matter of days she was off air because she had to fly home and look after Ozzy.

In a tearful interview she explained it was ‘just her luck’ that he had contracted the virus, but that her family ‘meant everything’.

Hopefully all the Osbournes will feel better soon!

