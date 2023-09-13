This Morning viewers slam treatment of Craig Doyle: ‘Must have upset someone’

This Morning viewers took to social media to slam the show’s treatment of Craig Doyle on today’s show (Wednesday, September 13).

The star wasn’t in the studio today – instead, he was in Liverpool!

Craig was in Liverpool today (Credit: ITV)

Craig Doyle on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly Willoughby hosting alongside Josie Gibson.

The presenting duo were joined by Craig Doyle – however, the Irish star wasn’t in the studio. Instead, Craig was presenitng live from Liverpool!

“Craig Doyle has packed up bits of the studio and rounded up some of our This Morning family to meet some of you,” Holly explained.

“We just wanted to get out and about and bring This Morning around the country,” Craig said, before revealing that they were going to be presenting some of the show’s usual segments – such as beauty and gadgets – were going to be presented live from shops in the city.

Viewers weren’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam This Morning for treatment of Craig

However, some viewers weren’t happy with This Morning for sending Craig out to Liverpool. Some argued that he should be in the studio presenting alongside Holly or Josie.

One viewer thought Craig “Must have upset someone to have copped for this gig”.

“Poor Craig, putting him in a [bleep] segment like this. He deserves a better gig,” another said.

“I feel for Craig. A Consummate live TV pro…. reduced to a Liverpool shopping centre to talk about ironing boards…… What a time to be alive. Poor [bleep],” a third wrote.

“I genuinely feel sorry for Craig Doyle having to do this. Seriously,” another said. “Craig Doyle should be the permanent host of #ThisMorning, not out doing some stupid ‘roving reporter’ segment. He’s too good for it. Conversely, Alison and Josie are better at that part,” a fifth tweeted.

Miriam was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Miriam Margolyes alludes to Phillip Schofield fallout

Elsewhere on the programme, Miriam Margolyes stirred up a storm by alluding to the Phillip Schofield fallout.

During a live phone-in, Miriam was asked by a viewer for tips on improving their self-confidence.

“I know I seem very confident to you and to the people who see me on television,” Miriam said. “But inside, I’m not. I think you have to breathe and think that you’re a good person. You’re doing the best you can.”

She then continued, turning to Holly. “It’s really difficult. I mean, you must feel the same thing. You know when people were at you, it must have been ghastly.”

“Yeah, I mean everybody feels it,” Holly replied.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

