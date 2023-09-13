This Morning guest Miriam Margoyles alludes to ‘ghastly’ Phillip Schofield fallout with shock comment to Holly Willoughby

This Morning guest Miriam Margolyes alluded to the “ghastly” Phillip Schofield fallout during today’s edition of the show.

The 82-year-old’s comment came during a live phone-in with viewers earlier today (Wednesday, September 13).

Miriam Margoyles back on This Morning

Today’s edition of This Morning saw fan favourite Miriam make a return to the show. The Harry Potter star was on the show to discuss her new book, as well as host a live phone-in with viewers.

However, the phone-in soon descended into chaos, with Miriam’s hilarious comments and swearing leaving Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson in stitches.

However, things took a more serious turn when Miriam alluded to the Phillip Schofield fallout towards the end of the phone-in with a shock comment aimed at Holly.

The final question sent in by a viewer asked Miriam how they could improve their self-confidence.

“I know I seem very confident to you and to the people who see me on television,” Miriam said. “But inside, I’m not.”

Miriam Margolyes alludes to Schofield fallout on This Morning today

Miriam then continued. “I think you have to breathe and think that you’re a good person. You’re doing the best you can.”

It was at this point that Miriam alluded to the Phillip Schofield fallout that has been rocking ITV since May.

“It’s really difficult,” Miriam said before turning to Holly.

“I mean, you must feel the same thing. You know when people were at you, it must have been ghastly,” Miriam then said.

“Yeah, I mean everybody feels it,” Holly then replied.

Miriam then continued, issuing the viewer with some heartfelt advice on how to improve their self-confidence.

Phillip’s ‘inconceivable’ new life following scandal

Speaking of Phillip, the star’s “inconceivable” new life following his exit from ITV and television in general has been revealed.

According to sources who have spoken to The Mail, the former star’s life has changed in ways that would have been “inconceivable” to him a year ago.

According to sources, Phillip’s life now consists of taking solo walks, attending weekly therapy sessions, and helping his ex-wife with odd jobs.

“He is spending a lot of time talking to a therapist, at least once a week. That’s what he is mainly doing right now, reflecting on what he did wrong and trying to come to terms with his new life. It has all been an incredible shock for him and he is struggling to get his head around it,” the source said.

“He feels like he needs to have someone professional to talk it all through with. The situation has put a lot of stress on his family and he decided that he needed another outlet,” they then added.

