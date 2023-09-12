Holly Willoughby in ‘far stronger place’ amid claims This Morning return has been ‘tougher than expected’

Holly Willoughby is in a “far stronger place”, a new report claims, following her return to This Morning.

The ITV co-host, 42, had nearly two months off screens as part of her summer break this year. She made her daytime telly comeback just over a week ago – but not all viewers were delighted to see her on their TV again.

Hols also came under scrutiny as she headed to last week’s NTAs without former colleague Phillip Schofield. She faced questions about Phil at the do and, furthermore, This Morning failed to land a gong at the awards bash.

And on top of all of that, familiar foe Eamonn Holmes has also taken aim at her with another swipe once again.

Holly Willoughby presenting This Morning today alongside Dermot O’Leary (Credit: YouTube)

Holly Willoughby and This Morning latest news

Speaking to reporters at the NTAs, Holly admitted circumstances have been challenging.

She said: “If I’m honest it’s been really up and down. But what’s lovely is people rallying around you. The support is there. People want us to do well.”

Additionally, according to Closer, Holly may have been struggling.

It’s been incredibly difficult for her to keep it together.

A source claimed: “It’s been really tough for Holly with her nerve-wracking return to work. Her anxiety has been through the roof over the past few weeks and while she’s tried her very best to plaster a smile on her face back on the sofa, it’s been incredibly difficult for her to keep it together.”

Holly Willoughby smiles and waves on the red carpet at the NTAs 2023 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Holly is in a far stronger place’

However, the unnamed insider also suggested quality time with her loved ones over the summer has helped her prioritise what is important in her life – and carry on amid criticism.

They also claimed Holly is bouncing back, and suggested she is grateful for the personal satisfaction she enjoys.

The source went on: “While getting back to work has been tougher than she’d even expected, she’s also in a far stronger place and has realised just how happy and content she is in every other aspect of her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

“In times gone by, she would have been a wreck with this much going on. But now she’s vowed not to let it affect her family life and marriage – she can’t let it all break them.”

ED! has approached a representative for Holly Willoughby for comment.

Read more: Holly Willoughby praised by fans as she shares ‘heartbreaking’ news: ‘No parent should have to worry’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.