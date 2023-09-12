Holly Willoughby praised by fans as she shares ‘heartbreaking’ news: ‘No parent should have to worry’

Holly Willoughby has been praised by her fans after she shared heartbreaking news on Instagram.

This Morning co-host Holly, 42, was at the BGC Partners Day on Monday (September 11) to lend a hand for charity fundraising efforts alongside other celebs.

The event in Canary Wharf, London, commemorates those whose lives were lost in the September 11 atrocity by providing global revenues to hundreds of charities.

The ITV presenter’s Insta snaps showed her working the phones at the charity day, which she reportedly last appeared at in 2018 with ex co-star Phillip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby shares ‘heartbreaking’ news

In the caption of her post, Holly exclaimed: “What a day! As proud Patron for @togetherforshortlives, I got the chance to meet a lovely mum Emma and mother-daughter duo Britt and Zoë at the @bgccharityday, which raises vital funds for seriously ill children and families just like theirs. Also a huge thank you to everyone at the @bgccharityday… What you do is life-changing and remarkable, raising millions every year for good causes.”

Holly also shared moving details about another person she was able to meet yesterday.

She added: “Heartbreakingly, Emma’s son Stanley Beau died when he was just four years old, having been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.

“It was a privilege to meet Emma and learn about her little Stanley and the @stanleybeaufoundation and to play my part in helping raise money for Together for Short Lives’ Butterfly Fund … a financial gift which gives families the time and space they need to grieve, instead of worrying about money, so that families can instead concentrate on treasuring the memories they made together.”

Holly added: “No parent should have to worry about money when their child dies. Our fundraising today will help make sure they don’t have to.”

How Holly Willoughby fans on Instagram reacted

Impressed Instagram followers expressed their approval on Holly’s post, with thousands of Likes and comments.

Among those to leave appreciative engagements were All Saints stars and Holly’s pals Nicole and Natalie Appleton.

One fan gave her the thumbs up: “Well done Holly. Keep up the good work.”

While another told Holly: “You’re great.”

“So lovely to meet you,” remarked another social media user, who it seems may have been in attendance.

And someone else hailed her: “Look awesome Holly, such a wonderful person.”

Holly’s support ‘means the world’ to charity (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The @togetherforshortlives Instagram account wrote: “Thank you so much for your incredible support today and always Holly, it means the world.”

But not everyone was as inspired, with some commenters choosing to make claims regarding Holly’s relationship with former colleague Phillip.

And one unhappy commenter chose Holly’s post about the charity to ask her: “Why don’t you just go?”

