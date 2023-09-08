Craig Doyle and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
News

Craig Doyle makes confession about working with Holly Willoughby following ITV scandal: ‘People need to realise that’

They work well together!

By Rebecca Carter

Craig Doyle has opened up about working with Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

The star recently had a stint on the programme alongside Holly. Now, he’s opened up about his friendship with Holly following the whole ITV scandal.

Craig spoke about joining the This Morning family, saying it’s a “brilliant production team”.

Craig Doyle and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
This Morning stars Craig and Holly share a close friendship (Credit: ITV)

Craig Doyle and Holly Willoughby

Speaking to Kate Thornton on her White Wine Question Time podcast, Craig said of This Morning: “I’ve been in and out of there for about a year. Then obviously what happened happened, before the summer, and I was able to help them out on that front… It’s great fun.

“It feels like proper old school telly, you know what I mean? And it’s very welcoming. Brilliant production team.”

He continued: “I love Holly. Holly Willoughby is an absolute GOAT [Greatest of all time]. She’s a very lovely, lovely human being and probably people need to realise that.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

Kate then said: “She really is. She’s also an excellent technical live presenter, and she never gets the props that she deserves on that front either. And, you know, full transparency. Holly is a proper, genuine friend of mine.”

In addition, Kate insisted that Holly is “technically fantastic”. Craig added that Holly is “one of the best I’ve ever worked with ever”.

He added: “And I didn’t know Holly beforehand. I’d met her once or twice, but as I said, I don’t really mix in any circles, had no prejudgment, nothing. I went in there and I only ever judge people by how they behave with me and what’s in front of me… I can spot an [bleep] from a very, very far distance. She is a wonderful person, a really, really kind, lovely person.”

Craig Doyle laughing as Holly Willoughby smiles on This Morning
Craig gushed over Holly (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Holly made her return to This Morning on Monday (September 4).

Read more: Now Phillip Schofield’s daughters unfollow Holly Willoughby on social media

Many fans were glad to have her back as one gushed: “Good to see Holly back. My mornings have just got brighter.”

However, someone else addd: “Switched off within five minutes due to same old, same old.”

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Craig Doyle Holly Willoughby This Morning

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Tom, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Tom King twist as he’s attacked
Kim Woodburn on This Morning and Carol Vorderman on Lorraine
Kim Woodburn launches shock foul-mouthed attack on Carol Vorderman: ‘Far too big for her boots!’
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Now Phillip Schofield’s daughters unfollow Holly Willoughby on social media
Coronation Street characters Alec Gilroy, Jack Duckworth and Mike Baldwin in comp image with Rovers Return background
Tributes pour in following death of iconic Coronation Street figure
Captain Tom Moore smiling and his daughter Hannah on This Morning
Sir Tom Moore’s daughter finally breaks silence on claims her family used charity money to build home spa
A picture collage of Jeff Brazier and Jackiey Budden
Jade Goody’s mum ‘launches attack’ on Jeff Brazier as she warns she’s ‘going to let rip’