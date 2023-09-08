Craig Doyle has opened up about working with Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

The star recently had a stint on the programme alongside Holly. Now, he’s opened up about his friendship with Holly following the whole ITV scandal.

Craig spoke about joining the This Morning family, saying it’s a “brilliant production team”.

This Morning stars Craig and Holly share a close friendship (Credit: ITV)

Craig Doyle and Holly Willoughby

Speaking to Kate Thornton on her White Wine Question Time podcast, Craig said of This Morning: “I’ve been in and out of there for about a year. Then obviously what happened happened, before the summer, and I was able to help them out on that front… It’s great fun.

“It feels like proper old school telly, you know what I mean? And it’s very welcoming. Brilliant production team.”

He continued: “I love Holly. Holly Willoughby is an absolute GOAT [Greatest of all time]. She’s a very lovely, lovely human being and probably people need to realise that.”

Kate then said: “She really is. She’s also an excellent technical live presenter, and she never gets the props that she deserves on that front either. And, you know, full transparency. Holly is a proper, genuine friend of mine.”

In addition, Kate insisted that Holly is “technically fantastic”. Craig added that Holly is “one of the best I’ve ever worked with ever”.

He added: “And I didn’t know Holly beforehand. I’d met her once or twice, but as I said, I don’t really mix in any circles, had no prejudgment, nothing. I went in there and I only ever judge people by how they behave with me and what’s in front of me… I can spot an [bleep] from a very, very far distance. She is a wonderful person, a really, really kind, lovely person.”

Craig gushed over Holly (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Holly made her return to This Morning on Monday (September 4).

Many fans were glad to have her back as one gushed: “Good to see Holly back. My mornings have just got brighter.”

However, someone else addd: “Switched off within five minutes due to same old, same old.”

