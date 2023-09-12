Amy Dowden makes heartbreaking confession about her hair loss amid chemo

Amy Dowden has bravely spoken about her hair loss as she continues her chemotherapy treatment amid her cancer battle.

The Strictly Come Dancing star revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in May. She later shared in July that doctors had found a second cancer.

Amy is now undergoing chemotherapy and has opened up about the side effects of the treatment, including her hair loss.

Amy has opened up about her hair loss amid chemo treatment (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden on cancer treatment

Speaking in a video on her Instagram Stories, Amy shared: “The third cycle of chemo has definitely been my best one so far. Obviously cycle one I ended up in hospital, infection to sepsis.

“Number two cycle, I ended up with three blood clots. And this one, no hospital admissions. I’ve just had the usual side effects from chemo. Very happy I didn’t end up in hospital.”

Amy said the side effects she’s been experiencing is sickness, mouth ulcers and more hair loss.

Amy said she can’t leave the house without something on her head now (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The dancer – who recently looked incredible at the NTAs – continued: “I can’t now leave the house without something on the top of my head because unfortunately I’m quite bald on top.

“This time my mouth ulcers were worse. But, saying that, I was only a couple of days at home. I feel like I recovered and got back on my feet quite quickly.”

I can’t now leave the house without something on the top of my head.

Amy explained she has a final round of this chemo on Thursday before she goes onto a new one. She admitted: “That’s quite daunting because I’ve got used to this chemo. Now I don’t know what side effects I’m going to get. But very grateful to have all my family and friends around me.”

Amy told her fans she’s remaining positive (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy Dowden on chemo side effects

The star then went on to speak more about her hair loss after fans asked her how she’s coping with it. Amy admitted: “It’s really really hard. I think I cry, less now, but to begin with like every day. But now, I have meltdowns when I wash my hair once a week.

“But I’ve got myself into that I’m not brushing my hair any more. Ben [her husband] brushes it for me.

“He gets rid of the hair that’s come out so I’m not aware of it any more. I’m obviously aware of it but I’m not physically seeing the hair that I’m losing. That for me is helping me big time because if I took my scarf off you’d see, there’s hardly any left.”

Remaining positive, Amy added: “But it’s okay because I keep telling myself, this too shall pass.”

The star also said she’s not ready to “brave the shave” just yet. Sending Amy so much love.

