Nadiya Bychkova is reportedly “very, very angry” as she’s ‘snubbed from securing a celeb partner’ for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The glitzy BBC One show will be back on telly screens next week with *all* the sequins, sambas and sparkles! Celebs like Bobby Brazier and Les Dennis will be strutting their stuff on the dance floor. While professional dancers like Giovanni Pernice and Dianne Buswell will also be back to teach the celebs a thing or two.

However, one professional dancer who won’t have a celeb partner is Nadiya – and she is apparently not too happy about it…

Strictly star Nadiya ‘very angry’ over show snub

Nadiya has been on the show since 2017. She is also dating co-star and fellow dancer Kai Widdrington. During her stints on Strictly, she has danced with the likes of EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami. And in 2022, she danced with Matt Goss.

But it seems last year’s run might just be Nadiya’s last for now, as she has reportedly failed to bag a celebrity partner for the new series. And she reportedly feels “gutted” and “very, very angry” over the boss’ decision.

Speaking to the Mirror, a source close to the pro dancer apparently said: “Nadiya lives and breathes Strictly, and so to hear that she wouldn’t have a celebrity partner this year was crushing for her.”

The source went on: “She was both gutted, and very, very angry. She has come to terms with it over the past few weeks, and will do her best to support Kai during the series. But it was devastating news for her.”

Nadiya replaced?

Reports claim that Nadiya has been overlooked in favour of co-star Luba Mushtuk who bosses thought “deserved to have her moment in the spotlight”. And apparently, show bosses only wanted one taller female pro for the new series.

The source went on: “Nadiya is a real favourite on Strictly but this year the bosses decided to shake things up and give Luba a chance instead.”

