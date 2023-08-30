The ‘whopping net worths’ of Strictly 2023 pros ahead of launch

Strictly 2023 is set to see a fresh crop of stars take to the ballroom floor in just a few week’s time.

But what is the net worth of the pro dancers taking part in this year’s competition? Read on to find out…

Dianne is on the show again this year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What is Strictly 2023 star Dianne Buswell’s net worth?

Australian dancer Dianne is set to take part in her seventh season on Strictly Come Dancing.

Dianne, 34, first joined the show in 2017, where she was paired up with Rev Richard Coles. They finished in 14th that year.

However, in 2018, Dianne finished as a runner-up with her partner, Joe Sugg, who she has now been with for close to five years.

Dianne’s reported net worth is estimated to be around $1 million (£790,179).

Nadiya is back! (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Nadiya Bychkova

Another long-time star of the show, Nadiya, is back for the 2023 season of the show.

Nadiya also joined the programme in 2017 – and finished in 6th place with her partner, Davood Ghadami. Her highest finish was in fifth place with Dan Walker in 2021.

Her net worth is reportedly around $5 million (£3.95m).

Graziano Di Prima

Graziano joined the show back in 2018 – however, he has only been paired up with three celebrities during his five years on the show.

His highest finish was last year when he was paired up with Kym Marsh. They ended the season in 6th place. Graziano won the 2021 Christmas special show though when he was paired up with Anne-Marie.

Graziano’s net worth is reportedly estimated to be between $1-5 million (£790k – £3.95m).

Karen is a regular on the show (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What is Strictly 2023 star Karen Hauer’s net worth?

41-year-old Karen is back for her 12th season on the hit BBC show. The Venezuelan dancer first joined the show in 2012, when she was paired up with singer Nicky Byrne. They finished the competition in 6th place that year.

Her highest finish came in 2020 when she was a runner-up along with her partner, Jamie Laing. Last year, she danced with Jayde Adams.

Karen’s net worth is reportedly around $4 million (£3.16m).

Katya’s net worth has seemingly been revealed (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Katya Jones

Russian dancer Katya first joined the show in 2016, dancing with GMB star and former politician Ed Balls.

The following year, the 34-year-old won the show along with Joe McFadden. In 2018, Katya courted controversy after being snapped kissing her dance partner, Seann Walsh, while both were in relationships. She was paired up with Tony Adams last year – and they finished in 9th place.

Katya’s net worth is reportedly around $5 million (£3.95m).

Jowita won the show last year (Credit: BBC)

Jowita Przystal

Polish dancer, Jowita, joined the show in 2021. However, she was only paired up with her first celebrity last year and made an instant impact.

Paired up with Hamza Yassin, the dancing duo stormed to victory, lifting the Glitterball Trophy last December.

The 28-year-old is reportedly worth an estimated $720,000 (£584,000).

Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni, 32, has been dancing on Strictly since 2015. He was first paired with Georgia May Foote. They finished as runners-up that year.

He was a runner-up again in 2017 and 2018 after being paired with Debbie McGee and Faye Tozer. However, his luck finally changed in 2021, when he danced with Rose Ayling-Ellis. Together, they won the Glitterball Trophy and the nation’s hearts. He couldn’t quite match the feat with his partner, Richie Anderson, last year though.

Giovanni is reportedly estimated to be worth between $1-2 million (£790k – £1.5m).

Nikita is back for his 3rd season (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Nikita Kuzmin

Ukrainian dancer Nikita is set to take part in his third season this year. The 25-year-old first joined the show in 2021 when he was paired up with Tilly Ramsay. They were eliminated ninth, meaning they finished in sixth place that year.

Last year, Nikita danced with Paralympian Ellie Simmonds. They ended the competition in 10th place.

Nikita is reportedly worth between $2-3 million (£1.5m – £2.3m).

Will Gorka win this year? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What is Strictly 2023 star Gorka Marquez’s net worth?

Gorka, 32, joined the show in 2016. The Spanish dancer has finished as a runner-up in three of his six seasons of dancing.

In 2017, he was a runner-up with Alexandra Burke, in 2020 he came in second place with Maisie Smith, and he repeated the feat again last year with Helen Skelton.

The Spaniard, who is married to Gemma Atkinson, has a reported net worth of around $5 million (£3.95m).

Johannes is back (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radebe

South African dancer Johannes is back for his sixth season on the show. Despite joining the show in 2018, Johannes didn’t get paired up with a celebrity until the following year.

He finished in 11th place with his first celeb partner, Catherine Tyldesley in 2019. In 2021, Johannes was paired up with John Whaite. Together, they reached the final, finishing in second place. He danced with Ellie Taylor last year – ending up in seventh place.

Johannes’ reported net worth is reported to be around $500k (£395k).

Neil Jones

Neil first signed up for Strictly back in 2016 – however, he has only been paired up with a celebrity twice. The 41-year-old has been part of the ensemble otherwise.

In 2019, Neil was paired with former footballer Alex Scott. They ended the season in fifth place. In 2021, he was paired with Nina Wadia. However, they were the first duo to be eliminated that year.

Neil’s net worth is reportedly around $1 million (£790k).

Luba Mushtuck

Russian dancer Luba has been on the show since 2018 – however, she has only been paired up with a celebrity twice.

In 2019, Luba was paired with James Cracknell. However, they were the first couple to be eliminated that season. In 2020 she finished in 11th place with James Bell.

Luba’s net worth is reportedly between $1m – $3m (£790k – £2.3m).

How much is Strictly 2023 star Kai Widdrington worth?

Kai joined the show in 2021 and made an instant impact, finishing in 3rd place with AJ Odudu.

However, last year he was the first pro to be eliminated when paired with Kaye Adams.

Kai – who has been dating Nadia since 2021 – has a reported estimated net worth of approximately $1 million (£790k).

Nancy Xu

Chinese dancer Nancy, 32, signed up for Strictly back in 2019. However, it wasn’t until 2021 when she finally received a celebrity pairing.

Nancy finished in 4th place along with Rhys Stephenson that year. Last year she was dancing with Will Mellor. They ended up in 5th place.

Nancy has a reported net worth of $100k (£78k).

Lauren Oakley

Birmingham-born Lauren joined the show last year. She was part of the ensemble last year.

It’s unclear what Lauren’s net worth is at the moment.

Michelle Tsiakkas

Like Lauren, Michelle, joined the show last year. She was also part of the ensemble during her debut year on the show.

Her net worth is reportedly approximately $1 million (£790k).

Strictly 2023 will launch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon.

