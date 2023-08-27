Strictly star’s partner insists they ‘won’t fall victim’ to the Strictly curse despite cheating past

A Strictly star’s partner has revealed that their girlfriend “won’t fall victim” to the Strictly curse, despite their cheating past.

Strictly’s latest series is fast approaching – with 15 new celebrities set to take to the ballroom floor in just a matter of weeks.

Zara confessed to cheating on TV (Credit: Channel 4)

Zara McDermott ‘won’t fall victim’ to Strictly curse

Sam Thompson, the boyfriend of Love Island star Zara, has made it clear that she won’t be falling victim to the dreaded Strictly curse – despite having cheated on him before.

Zara and Sam split briefly in 2020 when Zara confessed to having cheated on the Made in Chelsea star. Their now-infamous breakup was filmed for Sam’s show at the time.

However, despite this blip in their relationship, Sam is confident that it won’t happen again on Strictly.

Sam talks Zara McDermott and the Strictly curse

Sam discussed Zara’s cheating – as well as her upcoming stint on Strictly – on his podcast, Staying Relevant.

Speaking to Pete Wicks, he said: “She was 22… so [bleeping] young. You know when you look at them and you go, ‘She ain’t going to do that again?’I could see in her face.

“You can just tell when someone has a beautiful heart and a beautiful soul and just [bleeped] up,” he then continued.

Sam then admitted that he had been unfaithful to girlfriends in the past. However, he says that he has never been unfaithful to Zara.

“You’d be some [bleep] to have done it yourself and can’t forgive,” he added.

Pro’s want to dance with Zara this year (Credit: BBC)

Pro dancers ‘desperate’ to be paired with Zara and Bobby

In other Zara-related news, it has been reported that Strictly pro’s are “desperate” to be paired up with her and Bobby Brazier.

“Zara and Bobby are absolutely the favourites. All the dancers want to be paired with them because they both have serious potential on the dance floor,” a source recently told the Daily Mail.

“There’s a battle going on between the pros as they all try to convince bosses to get the best pairing,” they then continued.

“They know their airtime is largely dependent on how talented their celebrity pairing is, so everything is to play for at this stage,” they then added.

Strictly is expected to launch next month on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

