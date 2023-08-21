Strictly professionals ‘desperate to be paired with the same two celebs as they have serious potential’

Strictly 2023 pro dancers are reportedly “desperate” to be paired up with the same two celebrities in this year’s competition.

The professionals are believed to see some “serious potential” in these two stars…

Who will Giovanni be paired up with? (Credit: ITV)

Strictly 2023 dancers ‘desperate’ to be paired with same two celebs

The latest series of Strictly Come Dancing is fast approaching. Speculation is rife over which dancers will be paired with which celebrities now that the full list of stars has been announced.

According to the Daily Mail, the pros are “desperate” to be paired up with the same two celebrities for this year’s competition. The celebrities in question are believed to be Zara McDermott and Bobby Brazier.

“Zara and Bobby are absolutely the favourites. All the dancers want to be paired with them because they both have serious potential on the dance floor,” a source told the publication.

Bobby is a favourite with the dancers, according to reports (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 pros want to pair with Zara and Bobby

The source then continued.

“There’s a battle going on between the pros as they all try to convince bosses to get the best pairing,” they said.

“They know their airtime is largely dependent on how talented their celebrity pairing is, so everything is to play for at this stage,” they then added.

The BBC declined to comment when approached by ED today.

Who will Zara dance with? (Credit: BBC)

Who will Zara be dancing with?

The reports about Zara being a favourite with the dancers comes after a major hint was dropped over who she’ll be dancing with in this year’s competition.

Zara’s boyfriend, Sam Thompson was speaking to Fleur East on her Hits Radio show recently. Fleur grilled Sam over Zara’s involvement in the show.

“The first thing I have to ask you is are you a jealous person?” she asked. Sam then replied saying: “If you’re off dancing with someone else, as long as I’m playing FIFA, I’m cool.”

Fleur then asked Sam if he was prepared to “date a new version” of Zara every week, as she learns the new routines.

“One week she’ll be in waltz vibe, next week she’ll be in salsa vibe,” she said. Someone off-camera then chipped in, saying: “Next week she’ll be in an affair with Neil.”

“Who is Neil?” Sam then asked. Neil himself then caught wind of the clip. He then replied saying: “Don’t worry @samthompsonuk, you are definitely safe with me.”

Could this be a hint that Neil will be dancing with Zara this year?

