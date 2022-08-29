The Suspect on ITV cast: How do you recognise everyone in new thriller?

The Suspect is the latest ITV psychological thriller based on the Michael Robotham novel of the same name, with an exciting and recognisable cast!

The show centres around Doctor Joseph O’Loughlin who appears to have it all – a beautiful wife, a loving daughter and a successful career as a clinical psychologist.

But when he is brought in as a consultant on a murder case, his whole life starts to unravel.

So, with a show filled with recognisable faces how do you know everybody from The Suspect cast?

Aidan Turner plays Joe O’Loughlin in The Suspect on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Aidan Turner plays Doctor Joe O’Loughlin

The 39-year-old Irish actor, Aidan Turner, is the leading man on the ITV show as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.

He’s best known for his role as the titular character in BBC’s Poldark.

Turner made his on-screen debut back in 2009, taking on a starring role in the BBC’s acclaimed Being Human, in which he played Mitchell for three seasons.

Turner is also well-loved for his portrayal of Kíli in the Hobbit series of films. He also played Luke in the adaptation of Cassandra Clare’s Young Adult novel The Mortal Instruments.

He’s also recently starred as Leonardo da Vinci in the popular Amazon Prime Series Leonardo, and also recently guest starred in Matt Berry’s Toast of Tinseltown.

He says this about playing Joe: “Joe is definitely a flawed character. Which is interesting to play. He regularly makes impulsive and risky decisions knowing that there could be consequences for this later.

“Sometimes this behaviour pays off for Joe and other times it just seems to make things more complicated for him.

“This makes Joe unpredictable and sometimes unreliable which is refreshing to play in a protagonist. If that’s what he is.”

Shaun Parkes stars as DI Ruiz in The Suspect on ITV cast (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Parkes is DI Ruiz in cast of The Suspect on ITV

The 49-year-old actor plays Detective Inspector Ruiz.

Last year the British actor was nominated for a BAFTA for his lead role in Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small Axe.

You’re also sure to recognise him from his role as CS Terry Reynolds in Line of Duty, which he starred in back in 2016.

The actor is also known for his role as Bill Rumer in the 2006 film Notes on a Scandal, as well as his role as Izzy in The Mummy Returns.

Shaun shares this about his role on The Suspect: “I’ve played a few TV police detectives on screen and have done so many that for a while I thought, ‘I don’t want to play another detective.’

“I thought I had done enough. Then this story came along. You don’t really know in the first couple of episodes what it’s about.

But I realised that The Suspect is really trying to say something.”

Anjli Mohindra stars in The Suspect (Credit: ITV)

Anjli Hohindra plays DS Riya Devi

The London-born actress plays Detective Sergeant Riya Devi on the show.

The 31-year-old actress first saw success as a teenager on CBBC’s Sarah Jane Adventures as Rani Chandra.

Vigil fans will recognise Anjli Mohindra as Tiffany Docherty in the popular TV series.

She’s also known for her role as Queen Skithra in Doctor Who, Nadia in Bodyguard, Zaheera Kamara in Bancroft, and Archie in the recent The Lazarus Project.

The actress shares this exciting preview of the programme: “I truly did not expect the ending of The Suspect. I give myself three guesses at the beginning of a thriller.

“And I was completely wrong when it came to The Suspect.”

Adam James features as Dr Jack Owens (Credit: ITV)

Adam James plays Dr Jack Owens in The Suspect on ITV

Another Vigil alum joins The Suspect cast. Adam James plays Dr Gerald Owens on the show, known as Jack.

He is Joe’s Doctor, who diagnoses him with Parkinsons’ at the start of the show.

Adam James is probably best known for his role as Mark Prentice in Vigil.

His other recognisable roles include his role as Neil in Doctor Foster, and his role as Julian in BBC’s acclaimed hit I May Destroy You.

He recently starred as Jack Turner in BritBox’s Hotel Portofino.

This is what Adam James says about his role: “Jack’s life has been intertwined with Joe and his wife Julianne’s lives for many years, having also been best man at their wedding.

“Both Aidan and I played the genuine friendship and history of both men. But any long-term friendship always has its tensions.

“We’re equally thrilled and delighted for our best friend’s successes…and sometimes failures.”

Sian Clifford plays Fenwick (Credit: ITV)

Sian Clifford plays Dr Rachel Fenwick in the ITV drama

The 40-year-old actress also features in the show.

Not a lot is known about her role as Dr Rachel Fenwick, but she’s an exciting addition to the cast nonetheless!

You’ll probably recognise Sian as Claire in Fleabag, the hit BBC show.

In 2020, Sian Clifford starred as Diana Ingram in the ITV drama Quiz.

She recently starred in the BBC series His Dark Materials and the BBC Two drama Life After Life.

Camilla Beeput is Camilla in The Suspect (Credit: ITV)

Camilla Beeput stars in The Suspect as Julianne

The actress, 40, plays Julianne, the wife of Joe and the mother of their daughter, Charlie.

Camilla Beeput starred as Zahra in Peep Show back in 2010, and since then has had many recognisable roles.

She starred in the Johnny Depp film Mordecai and The Harry Hill Movie.

She recently starred in the Sky series Save Me as Zita. You might also recognise her as Alexa in the ITV mini-series Deep Water.

Who guest stars in The Suspect on ITV cast?

Some recognisable guest stars include Angela Griffin as Melinda, Bronagh Waugh as Cara, Dermot Crowley as Joseph and Bobby Schofield as Bobby.

Lots of great talent in this cast!

The Suspect begins Monday August 29 at 9pm on ITV. It will also be available on the ITV Hub.