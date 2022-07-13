The Suspect is a new psychological thriller coming to ITV next month, but how many episodes is it?

The series focuses on psychiatrist Doctor Joseph O’Loughlin – who appears to have a perfect life…

That is, until he is brought in as a consultant on a baffling murder case.

In a gripping turn of events, Joe himself becomes the main suspect in the case!

So when does The Suspect start, how many episodes is it, and is is based on a book?

Here’s everything you need to know about the series, which is not to be confused with the recent C4 series Suspect!

Anjli Mohindra, Aidan Turner and Shaun Parkes all attended the premiere in London (Credit: ITV)

The Suspect episodes: What is the new ITV1 thriller about?

Doctor Joseph O’Loughlin appears to have it all – a beautiful wife, a loving daughter and a successful career as a clinical psychologist.

But when he is brought in as a consultant on a murder case, his whole life starts to unravel.

A troubled young patient and the biggest lie of Joseph’s life makes him the main suspect in the very murder he’s consulting on.

Joseph risks everything as he begins a journey that will take him into the darkest recesses of the human mind.

The Suspect on ITV start date

ITV has not yet confirmed a tart date for the thriller.

But you won’t have to wait too long, as it will be coming to our screens sometime in August.

The first episode premiered as an exclusive preview at the Soho Hotel in London on Friday July 8 2022.

Poldark star Aidan Turner stars in the gripping new thriller The Suspect, which is five episodes (Credit: ITV1)

Is The Suspect on ITV1 based on a book?

The Suspect on ITV is indeed based on book!

The ITV thriller is based on a novel of the same name.

The Suspect is a best-selling novel by Michael Robotham.

The novel was published in 2004 and began a series about the main character – Joseph O’Loughlin – which has spanned eight more books!

The show will have a lot of content to base future series on, with some popular books in the series including Lost, Shatter and the most recent novel in the series, The Other Wife.

The Australian crime writer, Michael Robotham, has also published the successful Cyrus Haven series with one book in the series Good Girl, Bad Girl, winning the 2020 prestigious Gold Dagger award.

The novelist has also penned several stand-alone novels including When You Are Mine which was published just last year.

The Suspect episodes: Has there been an adaptation before?

A popular German adaptation of the novel, Neben der Spur, was made back in 2014.

The German TV show went on to adapt the second book in the series, Lost.

So we have good reason to hope that the ITV thriller will follow in its footsteps!

Shaun Parkes as DI Ruiz and Anjli Mohindra as DS Devi (Credit: ITV)

Who’s in the cast of The Suspect on ITV1?

The thriller has an exciting cast led by actor Aidan Turner.

Aidan plays the main character Joseph O’Loughlin.

Of course, the Irish actor is best known for his role as the titular character in BBC’s Poldark.

Turner is also well-loved for his portrayal of Kíli in the Hobbit series of films.

He’s also recently stared as Leonardo da Vinci in the popular Amazon Prime Series Leonardo.

Meanwhile, Anjli Mohindra plays Detective Sergeant Devi.

The 31-year-old actress first saw success as a teenager on CBBC’s Sarah Jane Adventures as Rani Chandra.

Vigil fans will recognise Anjli Mohindra as Tiffany Docherty in the popular TV series.

She’s also known for her role as Queen Skithra in Doctor Who, Nadia in Bodyguard, Zaheera Kamara in Bancroft, and Archie in the recent The Lazarus Project.

Shaun Parkes plays Detective Inspector Ruiz.

Last year the British actor was nominated for a BAFTA for his lead role in Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small Axe.

You’ll also recognise him from his role as CS Terry Reynolds in Line of Duty as well as his role as Captain Radic in Netflix’s series Lost in Space.

Other actors featured in the series include Camilla Beeput, who you might recognise from the TV series Save Me and Sick Note.

Adam James who you’ll recognise from Vigil and Doctor Foster also features.

Additionally, Sian Clifford who played Claire in Fleabag also appears in the show.

Is there a trailer for The Suspect?

ITV has not yet released a trailer for the new psychological thriller.

But if the trailer for the German version is anything to go off, this is shaping up to be a very exciting series.

You can watch the trailer for the German version below.

How many episodes is The Suspect on ITV1?

ITV describe The Suspect as a “tense new five part thriller”.

Each episode will be one hour long, and will be available on the ITV Hub following transmission.

The Suspect comes to ITV and the ITV Hub next month.

