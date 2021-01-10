Former Coronation Street star Angela Griffin wants to return to her role in the ITV soap.

The star made a brief comeback in 2019 as hairdresser Fiona Middleton, 27 years after her debut in 1992.

Angela Griffin made a Corrie comeback in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

She video called her daughter Emma Brooker, to break the news that Steve McDonald is her father.

Now Angela, 44, has said she wishes she had stayed longer when she returned.

And she thinks she’s definitely going to end up walking the cobbles again.

Read more: Coronation Street: 8 HUGE spoilers for next week

Angela told the Daily Star: “I do love the show and I loved my character, and I wish I could have done more.

“I’d never say never to going back to Corrie ever because there’s something in my head that goes, ‘You’re going to end up back in Corrie at some point'”.

She added: “It’s a big question to go back full-time because it’s a whole lifestyle change.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Griffin (@theangelagriffin)

Angela Griffin loved returning to Coronation Street

Actress Angela previously admitted she loved making a comeback to the soap – albeit briefly.

Angela enjoyed returning to the show to film her scenes. And she admits she felt “really emotional” going back because Corrie was the programme that launched her acting career.

The Wild Bill star – who originally portrayed Fiona from 1992 to 1998 – shared: “It was really lovely. I literally went for one day and shot it all, it was really emotional.

“It was a long time ago when I started on that show. I was my daughter’s age so to go back was amazing.

“I was quite sad it was for such a short period of time. But I couldn’t [do more] because I am filming for Netflix, so there is no way I could. It’s a show called White Lines and it’s set in Ibiza.”

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Yasmeen to save Asha Alahan from controlling Corey

During her time on the Street, Fiona worked in Denise Osbourne’s salon as a hairdresser.

She had relationships with Steve McDonald, an affair with Steve’s dad Jim, and had a baby boy named Morgan with Detective Alan McKenna in 1998.

It was later revealed she was pregnant with Emma when she left.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!