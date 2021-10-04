Aidan Turner to star in new ITV crime drama The Suspect made by Line of Duty producers

Aidan Turner fans are rejoicing this morning after ITV announced that the former Poldark hunk is to star in its new drama The Suspect.

The crime drama The Suspect has begun filming – but what’s it about and when will it be on?

Aidan takes the lead role in The Suspect (Credit: ITV)

Who does Aidan Turner play in The Suspect?

Aidan, 38, plays Dr Joe O’Loughlin, a man who appears to have the perfect life – a devoted wife, a loving daughter, successful practice as a clinical psychologist, media profile and a publishing deal.

He’s even a hero online after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the 10th floor of the hospital where Joe works.

However, things go badly wrong when a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery.

Police officer DI Vincent Ruiz and his young partner DS Riya Devi are assigned to the investigation.

But has the young woman been murdered or is this a case of suicide?

Aidan Turner as Poldark (Credit: BBC)

What did Aidan Turner say about the role?

Soon questions are asked about Joe and whether he does indeed live the perfect life.

Furthermore, Aidan said of the role: “I am thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O’Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose, and a hidden darker side.”

This hints that Joe does have a secret side to his nature.

But is it enough to make him a murderer?

Adam James recently appeared in Vigil (Credit: BBC)

Who else is in The Suspect and when will it be on?

Produced by World Productions – the same company that produced Line of Duty – ITV has also announced the supporting cast.

Shaun Parkes, Sian Clifford, Camilla Beeput, Adam James and Anjli Mohindra will also appear.

We last saw Adam and Anjli in BBC One submarine drama, Vigil.

As for when it’s on, ITV says the show is filming this autumn, so expect it in 2022.