David Tennant cast as Alexander Litvinenko in ITV poison drama – when will it be on?

David Tennant has been cast as former Russian KGB man Alexander Litvinenko in a new ITV drama.

One of the most infamous cases on British soil, the question is – what will it focus on and when will it be on?

David Tennant will play Alexander Litvinenko (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who was new David Tennant character Alexander Litvinenko and what happened to him?

Alexander Litvinenko was a former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer.

The 44-year-old and his wife fled to the UK in 2000 after he had been arrested in Russia.

Subsequently, they were granted asylum.

He and other colleagues had accused the Russian state of murdering an oligarch.

But that wasn’t the end of his story. He was murdered by poison by shadowy figures in London in 2006.

Subsequently, it triggered one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

Alexander died in 2006 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What will the David Tennant drama Litvinenko be about?

Litvinenko will tell the story of the determined Scotland Yard Officers who worked for 10 years to prove who was responsible.

ITV also says that the drama will focus on Litvinenko’s wife Marina (played by US actress Margarita Levieva).

She fought tirelessly to persuade the British government to name her husband’s killers.

Not only that but also blame the Russian state for Alexander’s murder.

The series will also show how police interviews with a dying Litvinenko in hospital helped the investigation.

Margarita Levieva will play Alexander’s widow Marina (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When will Litvinenko with David Tennant be on?

Writer George Kay says about the drama: “In late 2006, Alexander Litvinenko was a living witness to his own murder.

“He spent his dying days entrusting the Metropolitan Police with the details of what happened to him.

“It took those police and his remarkable widow Marina Litvinenko to have those claims ratified.”

Furthermore, there’s no word on when it will start filming.