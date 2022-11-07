ITVX announce launch date: What will ITV’s new streaming service cost?

ITVX is a new streaming service from ITV – and the launch date has just been revealed!

So, what does it cost and what will feature on the platform?

ITVX is due to launch in the UK later this year.

And it’ll have a choice of more than 10,000 hours of new shows.

Here’s everything you need to know about ITVX!

ITV launches new streaming platform ITVX in December 2022 (Credit: ITV)

What shows will be on ITVX?

Fans are eager to know whether the new streaming service will offer a variety of new shows, unlike the ITV Hub.

One fan tweeted: “Hope the ITVX streaming service offers a massive catalogue of shows, ITV Hub is so limited.”

So what can you watch on ITVX?

ITVX is set to premiere a collection of new shows including the Cold War drama A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce.

It’ll also feature the new teen drama Tell Me Everything, and the four-part thriller series Without Sin starring Vicky McClure.

Each week the streaming service will then launch an exclusive new series, including Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter, period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton, and Litvinenko starring David Tennant.

In addition to the shows, ITVX will also launch the UK’s largest free film library.

This will feature a variety of films that star the likes of Meryl Streep, Ryan Gosling, Kate Winslet, Tom Hanks and many more.

True crime fans are also in for a treat, as the streaming platform will launch an array of documentaries including a dedicated true crime collection.

This will feature over 150 hours of riveting documentaries, including Monster In My Family, and the premium documentary The Case Against Cosby.

ITVX will air the new Cold War drama A Spy Among Friends which stars Damien Lewis and Guy Pearce (Credit: ITV)

How much will ITVX cost?

Fans are in luck as ITVX is a free streaming service for everyone to enjoy.

However, viewers can also opt for a monthly subscription.

Paying subscribers will be able to view the streaming service ad-free, for a limited monthly fee.

A subscription will also give viewers access to an additional 6,000 hours of content through Britbox.

Details about the pricing for the monthly subscription is yet to be announced.

Will ITVX replace ITV Hub?

For now, ITV Hub will carry on streaming all your favourite shows.

However, once ITVX launches, the new streaming service is set to replace ITV Hub.

ITVX will be rolling out across devices and platforms in the coming weeks, to ensure viewers have full access to all content.

David Tennant as Alexander Litvinenko in the upcoming ITVX series (Credit: ITV1)

What is the launch date of ITVX?

ITVX will launch on Thursday December 08 2022.

The streaming service will launch with over 10,000 hours of free programming.

The flagship programming premiering at the launch include A Spy Among Friends, Tell Me Everything, The Confessions of Frannie Langton and Plebs: Soldiers of Rome.

They’ll also be more than 250 films and 200 series available.

Will Unforgotten series 5 be on ITVX?

ITVX will also be launching full series of upcoming flagship ITV shows on their first day of broadcast.

Early examples will include real life drama Stonehouse, starring Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes.

The new series of Unforgotten will also be made available in early 2023.

These series are in addition to the vast library of over 200 both recent and classic US and UK dramas, comedies and reality shows that will be available to users.

ITVX streaming service will launch on Thursday December 08 2022.

