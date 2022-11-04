Riches on ITVX: First look at high stakes drama starring Hermione Norris and Brendan Coyle

Hermione Norris fans will be delighted to hear that the actress will be leading the cast in the upcoming ITVX drama Riches.

One of the dramas that ITV has announced as part of their new streaming platform ITVX is the high-stakes family drama – and we’ve got a first look at some of the stars right here!

The drama stars Hermione Norris, Brendan Coyle and Sarah Niles, to name a few, as they deal with the fallout from the death of a business mogul and the return of his estranged American children.

Here’s everything you need to know about Riches on ITVX…

Hermoine Norris will star in Riches on ITVX later this year (Credit: ITV)

What is Hermione Norris drama Riches on ITVX about?

The drama starts when London-based business mogul Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) dies.

His family is thrown into chaos with the return of his estranged American daughter and son, who are back to gain control of their father’s business.

A messy showdown subsequently builds up as the Richards family fight for control.

Abby Ajayi created the drama, and she’s known for co-writing on the huge US drama How To Get Away With Murder, and Netflix mini-series Inventing Anna.

Could this be the UK’s answer to Succession? We can’t wait to find out!

Downton Abbey’s Brendan Coyle joins the cast of Riches (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the cast of Riches on ITVX?

Riches has got a great cast, and we’re sure you’ll recognise a lot of the faces!

First of all, Holby City‘s Hugh Quarshie stars as rich businessman Stephen Richards.

Hermoine Norris, best known for her role as Karen Marsden in Cold Feet, plays Maureen Day.

Maureen is an employee of the Richards beauty brand Flair & Glory.

Downton Abbey’s Brendan Coyle – aka John Bates – plays Gideon Havelock, the family’s lawyer and executor of Stephen’s will.

Brendan said this about the drama: “It’s an extraordinary cast.

“I mean there was Downton Abbey and now Riches, they’re two of the best teams I have played for.”

Sarah Niles, who you might recognise as Dr Sharon Fieldstone from Ted Lasso, plays Claudia Richards.

In his first major role, CJ Beckford plays Andre Scott-Clarke, Gideon’s assistant.

Lastly, British model Jourdan Dunn also joins the cast as Davina Chase in her first major role.

How many episodes is Riches?

There will be six episodes in total of Riches.

Each episode will be an hour long…

So that’s plenty of the ITVX drama for you to sink your teeth into!

Model Jourdan Dunn stars as Davina in ITVX series Riches (Credit: ITV)

Is there a start date for Hermione Norris drama Riches on ITVX?

We don’t have an exact start date for Riches just yet – but we DO know that the drama will air this winter.

Keep an eye out here for updates!

How can I watch Riches?

Riches will air on ITV’s new free streaming service ITVX this winter.

ITV will launch the new streaming platform later this year.

Internationally, the series will be available to watch on Prime Video.

Riches will air on ITVX this winter.

