ITVX announces new David Tennant and Vicky McClure dramas

ITVX, ITV’s new free streaming platform, will be airing new dramas exclusively months before they air on ITV.

A new line-up of programmes starring the likes of David Tennant and Vicky McClure has just been announced for the platform!

Mark Bonnar in Litvinenko, coming this Autumn to ITVX (Credit: ITV)

Litvinenko is a new ITVX show

This David Tennant and Mark Bonnar led programme tells the story of Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer.

The KGB officer’s death from polonium poisoning in November 2006 triggered one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

Litvinenko is the story of the determined Scotland Yard Officers who worked for ten years to prove who was responsible.

David Tennant will play Alexander Litvinenko. The show is written by George Kay whose previous successes include Lupin and Criminal.

Vicky McClure will star alongside Johnny Harris in Without Sin (Credit: ITV)

Without Sin is a new psychological thriller coming to ITVX

Without Sin is a four-part psychological thriller exploring the relationship which develops between a grieving mother and the man she believes murdered her daughter.

It stars Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure as Stella Tomlinson, who discovers her 14-year-old daughter Maisy found dead at their family home with the bloodied, hooded figure of Charles Stone standing over her.

Johnny Harris, who you might recognise from The Salisbury Poisonings, will star alongside Vicky as Charles.

Riches boasts a cast filled with recognisable faces (Credit: ITV)

Riches is another new show coming to ITVX

This new show is a six-episode glossy, high-stakes family drama. Written by Abby Ajayi, who has previously worked on series such as How To Get Away with Murder and Netflix’s Inventing Anna, this sounds exciting!

Deborah Ayorinde from Truth Be Told stars as Nina, the estranged daughter of self-made millionaire Stephen Richards played by Hugh Quarshie.

Holby City fans will recognise Hugh as Ric Griffin, who he played for over 500 episodes!

Sarah Niles from Ted Lasso plays Stephen’s second wife, Claudia, while Downton Abbey’s Brendan Coyle plays Stephen’s trusted advisor and confidante, Gideon.

Other cast members include Hermione Norris, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, CJ Beckford, Nneka Okoye and Emmanuel Imani.

Newcomers Eden H. Davies and Callina Liang star in Tell Me Everything (Credit: ITV)

Tell Me Everything is a new teen drama coming soon to ITVX

Tell Me Everything explores what it’s like to be coming of age in the 2020s.

The teen drama introduces us to 16-year-old Jonny Murphy, played by newcomer Eden. H Davies, who is trying his best to navigate through this world.

Growing up hasn’t been easy and, although loved by his friends and family, Jonny suffers from undiagnosed depression and anxiety which he does his best to hide.

So when he is faced with the most gut-wrenching tragedy, Jonny has to decide – is he going to let events overtake him or is he going to learn how to live?

Ackley Bridge’s Carla Woodcock stars, as well as Mark O’Sullivan and Aidan McArdle.

Tom Rosenthal will reprise his Plebs character for a new feature film on ITVx (Credit: ITV)

Plebs joins ITVX with a feature-length film

The hit ITV2 comedy series Plebs returns with PLEBS: Barbarian Invasion.

A full, feature-length version of the multi-award-winning comedy series will reunite Marcus, Grumio and Aurelius for one last time.

Friday Night Dinner’s Tom Rosenthal, Tom Basden and Ryan Sampson will all return for the film.

ITVX is set to launch this autumn. All programmes will be available to stream for free before later airing on ITV.

