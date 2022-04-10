Vigil season 2: Suranne Jones will be back with the thrilling drama

Vigil with Suranne Jones thrilled – and terrified – viewers last year and the BBC has confirmed there will be a season 2.

The claustrophobic submarine thriller was one of 2021’s biggest hits for the Beeb.

And it was quite an achievement, successfully stepping into the rather large shoes Line of Duty had left behind.

Read on for more details on the second series.

Vigil season 2 will bring more heart-in-mouth scenes with Suranne Jones (Credit: BBC)

Will Vigil season 2 be on a submarine?

Tom Edge who creates and writes the show has dropped a couple of hints about season 2.

The first season of the crime thriller was set in a submarine, but season two might not be.

He told RadioTimes.com: “We have probably told as many of the stories as we would wish to tell on a submarine.

“Some of the characters that we have developed as we’ve made it feel like characters that we’d love to burrow into.

“So if there’s a will to do it from everyone else, then certainly I would be up for it.”

Suranne Jones will be back as Amy Silva in Vigil season 2 (Credit: BBC)

Is Suranne Jones in the cast of Vigil season 2?

Suranne plays DCI Amy Silva who was investigating a suspicious death on nuclear power sub Vigil.

It’s hard to guess where Edge will go with his second outing that could be more tense and claustrophobic.

Maybe a lift?

The series will be filming in Scotland once again.

While Suranne will reprise her role as Amy, we are waiting to hear about the others.

Although we’re hoping to see a return of Rose Leslie, who played Kirsten Longacre, a romantic interest for Amy.

And we’re super hoping to see Amy reunited with her daughter, Poppy.

One person we won’t see is Martin Compton whose character was dramatically murdered in the first episode.

Sadly, Martin Compston won’t be back in Vigil for obvious reasons!

BBC’s Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore confirmed the news in an interview in Radio Times magazine.

She also announced that three other favourites, The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan, The Responder with Martin Freeman and prison series Time will also return.

Series one of Vigil is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

