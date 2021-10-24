Strictly Come Dancing: Tilly Ramsay ‘received sympathy vote’ from judges after ‘chubby’ comments, viewers claim

Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay found herself in third place on the leaderboard last night – but some viewers have slammed her scoring.

Tilly, 19, and her partner Nikita Kuzmin, 23, received a sweep of four 9s after performing a sweet foxtrot together.

But some fans believe the Strictly judges were giving Tilly extra points in the wake of her ‘fat-shamming’ scandal.

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin scored a total of 36 last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Tilly Ramsay called ‘chubby’

Last week, Tilly fell victim to a cruel jibe by radio presenter Steve Allen.

The acid-tongued LBC host called the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay “chubby” while live on air.

Some viewers now believe this could have played a part in Tilly receiving an impressive score of 36.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer said: “#strictlycomedancing I think Tilly got high scores because of the comments Steve Allen made…”

Another wrote: “AJ’s score proves Tilly got sympathy bonus.”

The judges each gave Tilly and Nikita a score of nine (Credit: BBC)

Even before Tilly and Nikita had even danced, a third skeptical fan tweeted: “Why do I have a feeling Tilly will be getting a sympathy vote from the judges this week #strictly.”

Another wrote: “How can we take these judges seriously when marking Tilly’s dance over AJ’s??? I am sensing the marking was more to do with showing sympathy and support over the comments she got over the week.”

What did Steve Allen say?

Steve has been widely blasted for his comments about Tilly.

Speaking on his early morning show last week, he cruelly mocked: “Tilly Ramsay is on Celebrity MasterChef Australia, is she? Well she can’t blooming well dance, I’m bored with her already.

“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.”

Tilly hit back with a lengthy statement, slamming the radio host for making comments about her appearance.

Steve has been blasted for his comments about Tilly (Credit: YouTube/ LBC)

“I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far,” she wrote.

“Steve, please feel free voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance. It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.”

Tilly finished by telling Steve to remember that “words hurt”.

Fans rally round

The Strictly star has received widespread support following Steve’s verbal attack.

Among those backing her is Gemma Collins, who was branded a “beach hut” by Steve in 2014.

Gemma said she was “so upset” by his comments about Tilly and has urged LBC to “do something about it”.

Gemma Collins is among those to throw their support behind Tilly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Some fans are also calling for Tilly’s dad Gordon to wade in publicly.

“@GordonRamsay what’s going on with this geezer Steve Allen? You need to give him a slap mate,” one wrote on Twitter.

Following last night’s episode of Strictly, Tilly is now sitting in third place on the leaderboard.

Bookies have also slashed their odds on the teen winning this year’s series with Nikita.

