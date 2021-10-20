Strictly star Tilly Ramsay has fired back at LBC radio host, Steve Allen, for calling her “chubby” live on air.

The 19-year-old star took to social media earlier today (October 20), as she shared a clip from Steve’s radio show.

Tilly also added a lengthy message alongside the radio segment, urging her followers to “be kind.”

Strictly star Tilly Ramsay has hit out at radio host Steve Allen (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Tilly Ramsay fires back

In the clip, Steve can be heard saying: “Tilly Ramsay is on Celebrity MasterChef Australia, is she? Well she can’t blooming well dance, I’m bored with her already.

“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.”

Despite his cruel comments, Tilly stood up for herself on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

I’m learning to accept myself

The Strictly star wrote: “I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far.

“Steve please feel free voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance. It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.”

She added: “This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I’m learning to accept myself.

“But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19 and I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in.

“I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with its own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age.

“However, I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance. Love Tilly xx.”

Tilly inundated with support

Her fellow Strictly stars rushed to show their support in the comments.

Oti Mabuse said: “What on earth? Love you @tillyramsay some people just have no regard for others.”

Tom Fletcher shared: “What the actual hell?! Tilly you are absolutely BEAUTIFUL and don’t let anyone ever tell you otherwise.”

Tilly and Nikita on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas added: “My darling having been through this myself I hear you. To me you are beautiful just as you are. Women supporting women.”

John Whaite posted: “He’s a piece of old sandpaper love, worn and used and has nothing to offer the world. And his vicious scratching has only left you polished and more fabulous. Love you.”

In addition, Judi Love commented: “Omggg I am fuming!!! How dare he come for you!! You are so beautiful, as a person with a dam gorgeous body!”

Tilly is paired with Nikita Kuzmin on the currently series of the BBC One competition, with the pair taking on a Foxtrot this weekend.

