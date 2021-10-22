Strictly Come Dancing: Tilly Ramsay’s odds of winning slashed after fat-shaming scandal

Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay has seen her odds of winning the show slashed after the fat-shaming scandal.

Earlier this week, 19-year-old Tilly was called a “chubby little thing” by LBC talk radio host Steve Allen.

And now, after widespread support from fans, she’s seen her odds of winning Strictly crumble.

Tilly has been rated a ‘dark horse’ for the competition (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Tilly Ramsay and her odds

According to online bookies Boyle Sports, Tilly’s odds have been slashed by half from 66/1 to 33/1.

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter was as short as 11/2 prior to the start of the new series and although her odds are still big at 33/1, she remains a “dark horse”.

And her odds have improved dramatically after she responded with dignity to the disparaging and offensive comments.

She danced a stunning Paso Doble with partner Nikita Kuzmin on last week’s live show, and it seems her star is on the rise in the competition.

Tilly is now 33/1 (Credit: BBC)

Who is the overall favourite?

However, it’s not just Tilly who’s a big mover up the favourites’ board.

A spokesperson for Boyle Sports says: “Tilly Ramsay is proving very popular with Strictly Come Dancing punters at this stage and her chances were cut into 33/1 from 66/1 on Friday to win the new series.”

The spokesperson went on to detail the other movers.

“Rose Ayling-Ellis is still the one to beat as the even-money favourite.”

Sara Davies is not without support and her odds have been slashed to 22/1 from 100/1 during the week.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is the favourite (Credit: BBC)

Who are the runners and riders?

As the spokesperson mentioned, EastEnders actress Rose is now even-money favourite to win, with John Whaite hot on her heels at 5/2.

Just behind Rose and John is TV presenter AJ Odudu at 5/1.

Adam Peaty and Sara are at 22/1, while Rhys Stephenson is at 28/1.

Next is Tilly, followed by Dan Walker at 40/1.

Rugby star Ugo Monye brings up the rear at a whopping 100/1, while Judi Love is not taking part this week due to testing positive for Covid.