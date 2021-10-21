Tilly Ramsay supporters have called for Steve Allen to be fired from LBC Radio, after branding the Strictly star “chubby”.

Fans of the 19-year-old star were left horrified after the 67-year-old radio host commented on her appearance this week.

During his early morning slot, Steve referred to Tilly as a “chubby little thing”, before adding: “Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.”

Tilly Ramsay fans slam Steve Allen

Since then, supporters have lashed out at the presenter over the remarks.

Many have called for Steve to apologise to Tilly, while others want LBC to take action.

On Twitter, one said: “@LBC have you not sacked Steve Allen yet?”

Another added: “Hi @LBC, I hope you fire Steve Allen for his comments on air about Tilly Ramsay. Not acceptable, ever.”

A third wrote: “@LBC a line has been crossed with Steve Allen’s spiteful comments about Tilly Ramsay, question is will you condone his comments by keeping him on air or do the right thing and fire this self important lowlife?

“Your actions will tell us all we need to know about priorities of LBC.”

In addition, a fourth said: “Where a 67 year old gets off fat shaming a teenager is disgusting… What if it were his daughter or granddaughter? Sack Steve Allen please. Bloody horrible man. #lbc.”

Another tweeted: “@LBC when are you going to sack Steve Allen? No place in the media for the likes of him.”

A sixth added: “LBC sack Steve Allen. The world doesn’t need to hear his creepy opinions on 19 year old girls.”

LBC sack Steve Allen

Another posted: “@LBC so you condone Steve Allen’s body shaming comments? Standards have definitely dropped at that place. Either get him to apologise or sack him – he has no right to speak out that way.”

However, one user tweeted: “I don’t agree with what he said but do we cancel everyone with an opinion?”

Steve failed to mention the backlash on his morning slot today. ED! has contacted LBC for comment on this story.

What did Tilly Ramsay say?

Meanwhile, Tilly brought attention to his comments on Instagram yesterday (October 20).

Alongside a snippet of the radio segment, she explained that Steve had taken it a “step too far.”

Tilly added: “Please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19 and I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in.

“I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with its own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age. However, I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance. Love Tilly xx.”

Tilly’s post soon became inundated with messages of support.

In addition, Dr Alex George publicly wrote to LBC over Steve’s “horrifying” remarks.

