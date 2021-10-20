Who is DJ Steve Allen and has he had other spats besides Tilly Ramsay?

Radio DJ Steve Allen made the headlines today (Wednesday October 20) after he called Strictly star Tilly Ramsay a “chubby little thing”.

It drew a strong response from the 19-year-old, who said she “wouldn’t tolerate” comments that scrutinise her weight and appearance.

So who is Steve Allen and has he had any run-ins with celebrities before?

Tilly fired back at radio DJ Steve Allen (Credit: BBC)

What did Steve Allen say about Tilly Ramsay?

The LBC radio host said on his show this morning: “Tilly Ramsay is on Celebrity MasterChef Australia.

“Is she? Well, she can’t blummin’ well dance. I’m bored with her already.

Read more: Strictly: Tilly Ramsay defended as fans claim Gordon’s appearance ‘helped boost score’

He continued: “She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.”

Tilly responded on Instagram, saying that the comments were a “step too far”.

Hashtagging her response with #bekind, she continued that while she’s learning to accept there will always be comments about her appearance, she “will not tolerate” comments about her weight and appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matilda Ramsay (@tillyramsay)

Who is Steve Allen and how did he become famous?

Sixty-seven-year-old Steve first started his broadcasting career alongside the late Dale Winton in the 1970s for United Biscuits Network.

Yes, he broadcast on a radio station to workers in the company’s factories up and down the UK.

However, when the station shut in 1979, he joined the LBC station, hosting a late-night talk show.

Steve now presents the early breakfast show, from 4am to 7am.

Steve Allen on LBC (Credit: LBC)

Has Steve ever had any rows before?

Steve has become known for his outspoken and controversial views.

In 2017, Ofcom received complaints after Steve said: “Why do we have to start being nice to travellers?

“Every time I read a story in the newspaper its either thieving, robbing or brawling… what is the matter with them?”

Read more: Strictly news: Expert claims ‘passion’ between Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin is ‘electric’

He’s also got into hot water thanks to his comments about blind people, and the Portuguese.

In his daily takes of the news, he’s also not shy of offending celebrities, either.

In 2018, according to social media he was reportedly involved in a spat with former I’m A Celebrity contestant and fellow talk show radio DJ Iain Lee.