Strictly: Tilly Ramsay defended as fans claim Gordon’s appearance ‘helped boost score’

Tilly reduced her famous dad to tears

By Rebecca Calderwood

Strictly Come Dancing fans have rushed to defend Tilly Ramsay, after topping the leaderboard with Nikita Kuzman last night (October 2).

The pair scored a whopping 34 points with their Charleston to Yes Sir! That’s My Baby.

As well as impressing the four judges, famous dad Gordon also shed a tear in the audience.

Tilly Ramsay topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard last night (Credit: BBC One)

Strictly: Tilly Ramsay reduces dad Gordon to tears

Tilly put on an energetic performance as she took to the dance floor during week two.

As the routine came to an end, the camera showed Gordon who was seen with tears in his eyes.

The TV chef, who was sitting alongside wife Tana, also wiped tears from his face.

Tess Daly remarked: “Oh darling, everyone’s on their feet, that was so much fun!

“Your dad Gordon shed a tear, he’s so proud of you!”

And the judges were just as impressed.

Gordon was seen crying in the Strictly audience (Credit: BBC One)

Craig Revel Horwood joked that he was “nervous” of Gordon, before adding: “I really and truly loved that.

“The energy was fantastic, I think you’re fantastic! Brilliant!”

Meanwhile, Shirley Ballas said: “It was so fantastic to watch and I’m a little bit shocked. I wasn’t expecting that!”

Strictly viewers give their verdicts

However, some viewers didn’t appear convinced by the judges’ praise.

According to a few, Tilly only topped the leaderboard as her dad was in the audience.

On Twitter, one said: “Wow Tilly’s scores tonight! Looks like the judges want a free meal at the chef’s table. #Strictly.”

Another wrote: “Nine!? Was Gordon Ramsay sitting there rattling his chef’s knives? #Strictly.”

A third added: “Bizarre voting on #Strictly Tilly Ramsay was OK at best. The judges obviously know where their bread is best buttered…”

A fourth tweeted: “Gordon Ramsey helped boost Tilly score tonight ha ha.”

Looks like the judges want a free meal

The comments didn’t go unnoticed with fans, who rushed to defend the 19-year-old star.

A fan wrote: “Why does everyone think Tilly has only been scored high because her dad was in the audience? He’s going to want to be there to see his daughter dance regardless.

“Her and Nikita performed wonderfully and are a great partnership #Strictly.”

A second added: “People just love to moan about something. She got a high score because her dance was fabulous.”

Meanwhile, others commented on Gordon’s sweet reaction to Tilly’s performance.

One said: “Gordon Ramsey crying has got me feeling all kinds of emosh.”

Another shared: “Gordon Ramsay crying his little heart out on #Strictly is everything I needed tonight.”

