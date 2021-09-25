Strictly curse expert notes ‘deep rapport’ between Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin

All eyes are on the Strictly dance floor tonight (September 25) and it’s so-called curse.

In fact, a body language expert who predicted a relationship would form between Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell through their behaviour on the show before they went public reckons some stars and pros have already forged a strong bond.

Could there be another instance of the Strictly curse this year?

Darren Stanton reckons gestures between dance partners can be very revealing and vital for success in the BBC One competition. But can it lead to more?

He admitted: “Dance is all about communication and the success of each group will depend on the levels of closeness and rapport that exist between each couple.”

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin could win the series due to their interactions, the pundit reckons (Credit: BBC)

Which Strictly Come Dancing stars have hit it off?

According to Darren, Gordon Ramsay‘s daughter Tilly and her dance pro Nikita Kuzmin are working together well.

Ahead of the first proper show in the 2021 series, Darren said: “A number of great relationships already seem to have sprung up in terms of respect and communication.

“But the first notable one I feel has great, deep rapport is between Tilly Ramsay and Nikita.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing fans predict Katie McGlynn will ‘smash it’ as she shares Tango clip

“I think Gordon Ramsay needs to keep a close eye on Nikita as he really likes Tilly on all levels,” he said of the pro dancer, who does have a long-term girlfriend.

“It was clear from the outset they hit it off with a tight hug. And the pair seem to be very tactile with each other. But I’m sure with Gordon Ramsay around, Nikita will be on his very best behaviour.”

Darren also predicts their bond will ensure the pair will progress strongly – and might even win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Who else has gelled?

Darren also believes Amy Dowden and Tom Fletcher have potential to perform well because of their interactions.

He claims: “Observing Amy and Tom was very interesting. Amy is clearly a little bit besotted with Tom because she clearly was a big fan back in the day.

“When the pair were introduced in the recording studio, Amy’s body language was that of an excited little girl. It was clear she was genuinely enthralled to be in the presence of the group.

“In terms of communication and eye contact, they are a couple who have already gelled.”

Conversely, Darren suggests dance couples Robert Webb and Dianne and Greg Wise and Karen Hauer are yet to connect as well or form a “deep harmony”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

What could be giveaway signs that the ‘Strictly curse’ could strike?

Even though Darren admits it is too early to be suggesting any relationships beyond the dance floor could be formed, he notes there are certain signals that might be observed as hints to people getting on.

He said: “When people are getting on very well, they tend to match each other’s posture in terms of breathing, gestures and with their body and hand movement, as well as how they look at each other.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing professionals: Who is Nancy Xu? Does she have a boyfriend?

“Normal eye contact is generally three seconds when communicating with friends or colleagues. So extended eye contact on the five second mark is said to be reserved for very close friends, romantic partners or family.

“If a couple are spotted gazing longingly into each other’s eyes for that time or longer – it’s a real tell-tale sign.”

We’ll all be keeping an eye out for how the eyes are performing rather than the feet, then!

Darren Stanton analysed the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 couples on behalf of coffee retailer Coffee Friend.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.