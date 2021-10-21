This Morning viewers appeared outraged today (October 21), as Julia Hartley-Brewer gave her opinion on Tilly Ramsay and Steve Allen’s spat.

The Strictly Come Dancing star called out the LBC radio host this week, after he branded her “chubby”.

During today’s show, Julia sat down with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to discuss his remarks.

This Morning today

Matthew Wright also joined the group in the studio.

Alison began by reading out Tilly’s post, before asking Julia for her opinion.

Julia responded: “I’m not entirely sure her weight is relevant to the TV show she’s doing.

He’s entitled to say what he wants to say

“I used to work with Steve and he is brutal about absolutely everyone, but he’s entitled to say what he wants to say.

“I don’t know why people get themselves in such a tizz about it.”

She continued: “I don’t want people to be censored and not being allowed to discuss things.

“This is not a comment on Tilly herself, but the issue is weight and teenage girls is a major concern to doctors.”

However, Dermot shared a different view.

He said: “It’s a world away from talking about an obesity epidemic. It came across as petty. I don’t know the man, but he’ll be loving the fact that we’re all talking about him I guess.”

Alison seemingly agreed with her co-host, as she hit out at Steve’s comments.

The star shared: “We are living in different times at the moment in the sense of, yes he’s made that comment but that comment’s gone to millions fo people.

“This a 19-year-old girl at the end of the day. That will have a massive impact.”

How did This Morning viewers respond?

Viewers took to social media to complain over Julia’s comment.

On Twitter, one said: “#ThisMorning the way they are discussing and justifying the comments made about Tilly Ramsay are shameful. She is 19 and the conversation was not about her appearance he mentioned it with no relevance to the conversation what so ever. It’s bullying!!!”

Another added: “Julia Hartley Brewer’s spraffing her usual [bleep] again, I notice #ThisMorning.”

A third wrote: “#ThisMorning Julia, NO ONE is entitled to voice their opinion of someone else’s body on national radio. No one.”

A fourth shared: “#ThisMorning that radio presenter was totally out of order! She’s only 19 for god sake that’s going to damage her mental health. Absolutely terrible! Why can’t people just be kind. I don’t see what her weight has anything to do with her being on Strictly… Tilly is beautiful!”

A fifth tweeted: “Why are they sticking up for Steve Allen he had no right in calling Tilly chubby #TillyRamsay #ThisMorning.”

Following Steve’s comments this week, one person wrote online: “I don’t agree with what he said but do we cancel everyone with an opinion?”

