Gemma Collins has hit back at “cruel” comments by radio DJ Steve Allen after he called her a “beach hut”.

The GC’s retort comes after LBC host Steve, 67, caused uproar after calling Strictly star Tilly Ramsay a “chubby little thing”.

Gemma Collins’ brush with Steve Allen

In a tweet from 2014, Steve called Gemma a “beach hut”.

The unearthing yesterday of the offensive tweet provoked Gemma into a response.

And, captioning an image of her wearing a bright pink swimsuit, she said: “I’ve had a few people this past week [hands-in-the-air emoji] month [hands-in-the-air emoji] ten years in spotlight be rude to me about me [hands-in-the-air emoji]…

“Firstly I’m sorry my bright light reminds you of how miserable you are and secondly…

“Y’all need to all remember who the F I IS [hands-in-the-air emoji].”

Gemma Collins says the comments about Tilly Ramsay are disgusting (Credit: BBC)

Tilly comments ‘disgusting’

Gemma continued: “I was so upset about the targeting of @tillyramsay and then I got attached to the story because of someone being cruel about me…

“… and do you know what guys it does upset you when it gets brought to light, all day yesterday it was covered …

“Is the radio station going to deal with this?

Furthermore, she said: “Everyone vote this weekend and get behind @tillyramsay, what’s gone on is disgusting.

“Unless you can match what I’ve achieved don’t even bother…

“… having to relive the cruel comments yesterday really has got my day off to a vulnerable start but don’t worry.

“I’ll get up and at them today, do my work and do it for everyone who puts up with any sort of [bleep] in their life! X”

Gemma finished the response by saying that she got where she is today through “hard work and respect”.

Steve Allen on LBC (Credit: LBC)

Fans call for Steve Allen action

After Steve made his on-air comment, Tilly’s fans have called for action.

Subsequently, one said on Twitter: “Hi @LBC, I hope you fire Steve Allen for his comments on air about Tilly Ramsay. Not acceptable, ever.”

Aanother wrote: “@LBC… question is will you condone his comments by keeping him on air or do the right thing and fire this self important lowlife?

“Your actions will tell us all we need to know about priorities of LBC.”