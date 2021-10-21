Gordon Ramsay fans call for him to address Steve Allen after Tilly comments

Fans of Gordon Ramsay have called for him to address Steve Allen following the radio presenter’s remarks about his daughter Tilly Ramsay.

LBC radio star Steve sparked uproar this week when he referred to Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly as a “chubby little thing”.

He had also said on his radio show: “Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.”

Gordon Ramsay response to Steve Allen?

While Tilly issued a statement and called out Steve for his comments about her weight, TV chef Gordon hasn’t spoken publicly.

This has resulted in some of his fans calling for Gordon to call out Steve.

One person said on Twitter: “Please can Gordon Ramsay respond to Steve Allen.”

Another wrote to Gordon: “@GordonRamsay what’s going on with this geezer Steve Allen? You need to give him a slap mate.”

One tweeted: “Patiently waiting for @GordonRamsay to make Steve Allen into a idiot sandwich after his comments about Tilly Ramsay.”

Tilly has received much support after releasing her statement on Instagram.

In it, she said: “Steve please feel free voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance.

“It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.”

Many of Tilly’s Strictly co-stars came to her defense including head judge Shirley Ballas who wrote: “My darling having been through this myself I hear you. To me you are beautiful just as you are. Women supporting women.”

Pro dancer Giovanni Pernice commented: “Some people are very nasty!! Don’t listen to this crap… we love you girl!”

Fellow contestant Judi Love said: “Omggg I am fuming!!! How dear he come for you!! You are so beautiful, as a person with a damn gorgeous body!!!”

Finally, Oti Mabuse added: “What on earth? Love you @tillyramsay some people just have no regard for others.”

