Silent Witness Southbay episode: Casualty fave Suzanne Packer and jilted Corrie star join cast

A Hollyoaks actress, and Happy Valley villain also appear!

By Helen Fear
| Updated:

Silent Witness series 26 concludes this week, with the two-handed episodes entitled Southbay – and there are some TV faves within the cast.

The final two instalments of the drama series about forensic pathologists see Jack come to the aid of an old friend.

However, what starts as a fun night out, ends in murder…

Jack is subsequently sucked into a difficult case, where he is pitted against his former mentor.

As Nikki and the team start to investigate the crime – and the suspected police officer at the heart of it – they learn that dealing with a family of serving officers is NOT easy.

They have to tread very carefully…

So who is in the cast of Silent Witness episode Southbay?

Phill drops a bombshell on Fiz in Coronation Street
Jamie Kenna, seen here as Phill in Corrie, joins the cast of the Silent Witness Southbay episode (Credit: ITV1)

Silent Witness Southbay cast: Jamie Kenna plays Neil Carter

Actor Jamie Kenna portrays Neil Carter in the Silent Witness finale.

The guest star is probably best known for playing jilted lover Phill Whittaker in Coronation Street.

The character first appeared in the ITV soap back in July 2021, when he came into the furniture shop and suggested to Fiz that they go for a drink.

They went for a date in Speed Daal and instantly hit it off.

In fact, their relationship moved quite quickly as they bought a house together.

However, Fiz was horrified when she eventually discovered that Phill was planning to write a book about Fiz’s ex-husband, serial killer John Stape.

She felt betrayed and understandably broke up with him.

Phill subsequently left the soap in 2022.

Actor Jamie Kenna has had roles in The Bill, EastEnders, Doctors, and Mount Pleasant.

He also played Big Marc in the 2005 film Green Street, which starred Elijah Wood.

DI Andrew Walsh and DC Meena Puri in Silent Witness
Joshua Hill as DI Andrew Walsh, and Krupa Pattani as DC Meena Puri (Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron)

Krupa Pattani stars as DC Meena Puri

Actress Krupa Pattani portrays DC Meena Puri in the cast of Silent Witness episode Southbay.

Soap fans should recognise her, as she played Dr Farrah Maalik in Hollyoaks.

She starred in the Channel 4 soap from 2017 to 2019, for more than 100 episodes.

Krupa has actually been acting for more than two decades.

Her first ever TV role was as patient

She went on to portray a newsreader in M.I.High, and Shazia Khan in Citizen Khan, opposite GMB presenter Adil Ray.

Krupa also popped as 

Other notable roles include Camilla in Coconut, Delilah in Vampire Academy, and Mrs Patel in Biff & Chip.

Oliver Huntingdon as Ivan in Happy Valley
Oliver Huntingdon – currently starring as Ivan in Happy Valley – joins the cast of Silent Witness (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Silent Witness Southbay cast: Oliver Huntingdon stars as Wes Carter

Oliver Huntingdon stars as Wes Carter in the final two episodes of Silent Witness series 26.

However, Happy Valley fans will immediately recognise him as villainous thug Ivan in the BBC series.

Oliver’s character is basically the reason why super-villain Tommy Lee Royce was able to escape from jail.

Don’t hold it against actor Oliver, though, we’re sure he’s a very nice bloke!

Although he DOES play another baddie in Silent Witness!

Oliver is relatively new to acting, having started in 2017.

His first ever role was Alex in the film Just Charlie.

He went on to play Sam in one episode of The End of the F***ing World, Young Agrippa in the TV series Domina, and Reg in The Colour Room opposite Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.

In 2022, Oliver portrayed Nikki in The Rising, followed by his thoroughly unpleasant character Ivan in Happy Valley.

Cast of Casualty
Suzanne Packer – far left- as the iconic Tess Bateman in Casualty (Credit: BBC One)

Suzanne Packer guest stars as Miriam Harper

Actress Suzanne Packer, 60, joins the cast of Silent Witness Southbay as Miriam Harper.

She’s best known for playing senior staff nurse Tess Bateman in Casualty.

Suzanne starred in the long-running BBC show from 2003 until 2015, before making a recent return as the character in 2021.

The actress’ first big role was in Brookside back in 1990, where she played Josie – the nightmarish wife of Mick Johnson.

You might also recognise her as Delyth Lloyd in Keeping Faith.

Suzanne has starred as Carole in the Sky comedy Stella, and played DCI Layla Davies in Bang.

Recently, she had a guest star role in Acorn TV cosy crime Agatha Raisin.

She also recently starred as therapist Samantha Larsson in ITV drama Ridley.

Beth Stone stands next to her van in Queens of Mystery
Actress Sarah Woodward plays Beth Stone in Queens of Mystery, but now joins the cast of Silent Witness (Credit: AcornTV)

Sarah Woodward portrays Commander Bridget Laing

Actress Sarah Woodward portrays Commander Bridget Laing in Silent Witness episode Southbay.

Sarah, 59, is a well-respected TV and theatre actress who has been on our screens ever since 1987 when she appeared in The Two of Us.

TV fans will know her best for playing Beth Stone in Queens of Mystery, Ingrid Snares in Professor T, and Maggie Pearce in Quiz.

She recently played Miriam Sworder in Death in Paradise.

She’s also the daughter of famous veteran actor Edward Woodward, who died in 2009.

Richard Cordery as Sir Leicester Dedlock in Dickensian
Richard Cordery as Sir Leicester Dedlock in Dickensian (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness Southbay cast: Richard Cordery as Bill Burnett

Actor Richard Cordery stars as Bill Burnett in the cast of Silent Witness Southbay.

At 72 years old, Richard has been acting since 1971 – that’s an impressive five decades.

His first ever role was as an uncredited Centurion in Up Pompeii.

As a jobbing actor, he went on to star in dozens of TV series and films, including London’s Burning, EastEnders, Rumpole of the Bailey, Boon, and London’s Burning.

Between 1992 and 1994, he portrayed

Other notable roles include Charles Foster in Plotlands,

More recently, he played

Significant film roles include Louis B. Mayer in Judy, Hal Bowman in The Wife, Uncle D in About Time, Mr Pringle in Esio Trot, and Duc De Raguse in Les Misérables.

KRUPA PATTANI as DC Meena Puri and Joshua Hill in DI Andrew Walsh
Joshua Hill as DI Andrew Walsh in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron)

Joshua Hill portrays DI Andrew Walsh

Actor Joshua Hill portrays DI Andrew Walsh in Silent Witness episodes 9 and 10, entitled Southbay.

He's perhaps nest known for playing

Since then, he's played

Other notable roles include

He also appeared in films including Cruella, Legend and Pride.

Silent Witness Southbay cast
The cast of Silent Witness in the final episodes of series 26, Southbay (Credit: BBC Studios/,Kieron McCarron)

Who else stars in Silent Witness episodes 9 and 10 Southbay?

Of course, the lead roles of Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson are played by Emilia Fox and David Caves.

Aki Omoshaybi returns as Dr Gabriel Folukoya, while Alastair Michael stars as Velvy Schur.

Rhiannon May portrays Jack’s niece Cara Connelly.

Meanwhile, Queens actress Leo Hatton stars as Kate Freeman.

She recently played A

Van der Valk actor Luke Allen-Gale stars as Sgt Mike Laing, while The Trouble with Maggie Cole star Shane Attwooll plays DS Ray Palmer.

Harry and Cosh star Melissa Batchelor plays Carol Laing, Kiri actress Scarlett Brookes is Lisa Walsh, and Torchwood’s Charles Abomeli stars as Alan Webb.

Chemistry of Death actress Dylan Mynett stars as young Ryan, and his real life brother Louie Mynett plays his brother Dom.

Read more: Silent Witness viewers call for show to end over ‘shockingly bad’ series 26

YouTube video player

All episodes of Silent Witness are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Do you want Silent Witness to return for series 27? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

