Coronation Street character Phill Whittaker left the soap earlier this year.

He began dating Fiz Stape last year, but it wasn’t meant to be.

But what happened to Phill and what is actor Jamie Kenna up to now?

When did Phill first appear in Corrie?

Phill first appeared in Coronation Street back in July 2021 when he came into the furniture shop and suggested to Fiz that they go for a drink.

They went for a date in Speed Daal and instantly hit it off. Tyrone called in for a takeaway and was put out to see Fiz enjoying her evening with Phill.

Tyrone, who had left Fiz to be with Alina, was clearly jealous.

Fiz stopped seeing Phill for a while but eventually they got back in contact and began dating again.

Did Phill have a connection to John Stape?

Fiz and Phill’s relationship moved quite quickly as they bought a house together.

Fiz and her daughters, Hope and Ruby, moved in with Phill while work was being done.

However when Hope was off-school one day she found information on Phill’s computer about her biological dad, serial killer John Stape.

Furious Hope decided to damage Phill’s car with a mini-digger leading him to tell Fiz the truth.

He revealed he was planning to write a book about John and wanted to tell Fiz’s side of the story.

But she felt betrayed and broke up with him.

Did Fiz and Phill get married?

Fiz and Phill’s break-up didn’t last long and he apologised to her.

Realising that he wasn’t a bad person, Fiz agreed to give things another go.

But Phill shocked Fiz when he got down on one knee and proposed.

She accepted his proposal leaving Tyrone- who was now single – heartbroken.

In July this year Fiz and Phill walked down the aisle and got married.

But at their wedding reception, Fiz realised she made a mistake.

She took Phill into the kitchen of the Bistro and told him she didn’t love him and couldn’t be with him.

Phill was heartbroken and Fiz ran to see Tyrone.

She told her ex that she loved him and they got back together.

However she decided not to tell Phill the real reason she left him on their wedding day.

What happened to Phill?

Fiz wanted to get their marriage annulled but Phill was determined to make it work.

After many attempts to win Fiz back, he agreed to give her the annulment on the condition she wasn’t getting back with Tyrone.

Fiz lied and told him her decision to leave him was nothing to do with Tyrone.

However when Hope let slip that Fiz spent her wedding night with Tyrone, Phill learnt the truth.

At first he was furious but eventually agreed to an annulment.

Jamie Kenna soon confirmed that Phill had left the cobbles.

Who played Phill in Coronation Street?

Phill is played by actor Jamie Kenna.

Jamie has had roles in The Bill, EastEnders, Doctors, Silent Witness and Mount Pleasant.

He also played Big Marc in the 2005 film Green Street, which starred Elijah Wood.

What is Jamie Kenna up to now?

This Christmas, Jamie will be playing Abanazar in the pantomime Aladdin.

Aladdin will be performed at Crewe Lyceum Theatre from December 16 2022 until January 8 2023.

