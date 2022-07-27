Coronation Street star Jamie Kenna has confirmed his exit from the soap with a message to fans.

Jamie, who plays Phill Whittaker on the soap, announced his exit on social media today.

He joined Coronation Street in 2021, playing Fiz Stape‘s love interest, Phill.

He was a recently divorced man who began dating Fiz after her split with Tyrone Dobbs.

Fiz breaks Phill’s heart

Not long after meeting, Phill and Fiz got engaged. However, Fiz was still in love with Tyrone.

Fiz left Phill heartbroken on their wedding day, after telling him that she didn’t love him.

Unbeknownst to Phill, Fiz had declared her love to Tyrone. The pair planned to resume their relationship once Phill had agreed to an anullment.

As she and Tyrone waited for the annulment to come through, she continued to see Tyrone.

Phill has since discovered Fiz and Tyrone’s relationship and vowed to make life hell for the couple.

However, Jamie’s exit from the soap suggests that things will not go well for Phill.

Jamie Kenna announces his departure

The soap’s social media account posted Jamie’s goodbye to the cobbles on their Twitter account today.

Is this really the last we’ll see of Phill?

Some viewers are sure he’s the person behind Hope Stape’s secret online boyfriend, however if he’s gone is that really the case?

Is this his last act of revenge before leaving?

