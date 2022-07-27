Coronation Street Spoilers: Wendy and Ken back together?

Coronation Street Wendy and Ken
Recent Coronation Street spoilers have suggested that Wendy Crozier and Ken Barlow will get back together.

The pair have history together after Ken cheated on wife Deirdre with Wendy many years ago.

However, with Dierdre now passed on, and Wendy having recently returned to Weatherfield, the pair may be looking to rekindle their relationship.

It has been 10 years since Wendy (played by Roberta Kerr) last appeared on Coronation Street. She has recently returned, under a new name: Wendy Papadopoulous.

Ken and Wendy have coffee together
Ken and Wendy put their past behind them and sit down for a coffee (Credit: ITV)

Ken and Wendy reconnect

In spite of her keeping a low profile since returning, it seems as though she will soon resume her relationship with old flame Ken Barlow, played by William Roache.

While Tracy is not happy to see Wendy again, Ken is more open to her return.

After agreeing that they should leave their affair firmly in the past, he decides to invite Wendy for a coffee at the café.

Later, Wendy visits No.1, where she and Ken share dinner together, and reminisce over old times.

Ken tells Wendy that he knows what it’s like to be lonely (Credit: ITV)

With both having lost a loved one, Ken tells her that he knows what it’s like to be lonely. He admits that he still misses Deirdre.

Both are clearly glad to have the company that the other provides.

As they grow close again, it seems like the path is clear for them to rekindle their relationship.

However, with Tracy still harbouring a grudge against Wendy, the pair will have to watch their step.

Coronation Street Wendy and Ken are resolute as they talk to Tracy
Tracy is furious to see Wendy at No.1 (Credit: ITV)

Tracy on the warpath

She is furious to see Wendy and Ken talking as they talk outside No.1. Incensed, she marches over to confront Wendy.

Could an angry Tracy stand in the way of the budding romance?

Will Ken and Wendy get back together again?

Can the pair find happiness together?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

