Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Kevin’s violent outburst as the pressure gets too much

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, July 27 2022) reveal Kevin loses his temper as everything piles up on top of him.

Meanwhile Aaron ends up getting attacked, and one of Stu’s old friends turns up at Speed Daal.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Corrie.

Kevin smashes up Stephen’s car (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin lashes out

Chloe the social worker goes to visit Kevin to question him about Abi and Alfie.

Kevin tries to impress her but Jack is sullen, still feeling pushed aside.

Meanwhile Stephen picks up his car after Aaron fixes it. But he comes back to the garage furious as the car has broke down.

As Aaron takes a call and has to rush off, Kevin is left to deal with Stephen.

Kevin sets about fixing Stephen’s car. But soon Jack and Abi try to call his mobile.

Stephen is furious with the service and threatens to take his business elsewhere.

The pressure finally gets to Kevin and he loses his temper and picks up a wrench.

He begins smashing up Stephen’s car.

Later Abi calls at No.13 and flings her arms around Kevin.

She tells him how much she’s looking forward to moving back home tomorrow, but Kevin is hiding his anxiety.

Aaron doesn’t have a good day (Credit: ITV)

Aaron attacked

Summer is nervous as she starts working at the factory.

Beth makes snide remarks, but Sally does her best to try and put Summer at ease.

Later Aaron goes to see Summer and tells her he was jumped on by some lads on his way home.

He shows her his bruises and she’s shocked.

Stu has an idea (Credit: ITV)

Stu has an idea

When an old friend of Stu’s called Glen shows up at Speed Daal, Stu is thrilled to see him.

Glen admits he’s hungry but short of money.

Stu takes £20 from his pocket and puts it in the till to pay for Glen’s food and Yasmeen pretends not to notice.

Later Yasmeen compliments Stu on his kindness.

When Stu suggests they sell all the restaurant leftovers at a knockdown price to people in need.

Yasmeen thinks it’s a wonderful idea.

Stu calls a meeting with Dev, Billy, Chesney, Nina and Yasmeen to discuss their leftover food plans.

Audrey tells Nick she doesn’t want to reopen the salon (Credit: ITV)

Audrey makes a confession to Nick

In the Bistro, Audrey apologises to Nick telling him that she doesn’t want to reopen the salon.

What will he do?

Leanne isn’t impressed with Debbie’s ideas (Credit: ITV)

Debbie’s ideas don’t go down well with Leanne

When Debbie admits that she’s struggling to raise the money for Ed, Ronnie suggests she do a themed night at the Bistro.

As Debbie puts up a poster advertising a ‘Psychic night’ and ‘Casino night’ outside the Bistro, Leanne isn’t impressed.

