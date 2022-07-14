Coronation Street fans turn on ‘desperate’ Phill as he tries to win Fiz back

Coronation Street fans have turned on Phill Whittaker, calling him ‘desperate’, as he tried to win Fiz once again.

Fiz recently dumped her husband Phill, but he has no idea the real reason is because she got back with her ex Tyrone.

Phill has been trying to win Fiz back, but his attempts are starting to leave fans annoyed.

Phill and Fiz did get married, but she dumped him at the reception (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Fiz and Phill

Last week Fiz and Phill got married, but at their wedding reception she dumped him, realising she didn’t love him.

After breaking off her relationship, Fiz went over to No.9 and told her ex-fiancé Tyrone that she still loved him and they shared a kiss.

But Phill has no idea that Fiz went back to Tyrone.

When she asked Phill for an annulment he said if she got back with Tyrone he wouldn’t give her one.

Fiz then decided to lie, making out her decision was nothing to do with her ex.

He arranged a romantic date at the Bistro with a Mariachi band for Fiz before asking her to give him two weeks.

He then agreed if she still didn’t want to be with him after the two weeks, he would give her an annulment.

Fiz went back to Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Fans turn on ‘desperate’ Phill as he tries to win Fiz back again

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, July 13 2022) Phill wanted to show Fiz just how much he loved her.

He decided to stand outside of Underworld factory, which is where Fiz works, with a boombox.

Phill wants Fiz back (Credit: ITV)

Phill began to stand there with cards, trying to profess his love to his wife.

However the factory employees were left amused when Phill ended up getting the cards muddled up.

But fans have started to call Phill ‘desperate’ he needs to give up on Fiz and leave her alone now.

Omg desperate phill never gives up #Corrie — Kerry (@kezzab333) July 13, 2022

Phill needs to get over himself and stop being desperate #Corrie — Kerry (@kezzab333) July 11, 2022

Phill with the stereo outside the factory… give me a break rn 🤢 #Corrie — no (@chippytea_) July 13, 2022

Phill, stop it. It’s not gonna work. #Corrie — Justin Rafferty (@j_raff2021) July 13, 2022

Just take the hint, Phill. #corrie — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) July 13, 2022

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Did you watch last night’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.