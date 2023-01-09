Silent Witness series 26 continues on BBC One this week, and actress Rhiannon May makes a welcome return as Cara Connelly in the episodes Familiar Faces part 1 and 2.

Viewers who watched previous series in 2021 and 2022 will remember the character as being central to Jack Hodgson.

So who is Cara Connelly, what is her connection to Jack, and is actress Rhiannon May deaf in real life?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Rhiannon Jones plays Cara Connelly in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Cara Connelly in Silent Witness?

Cara Connelly is Jack Hodgson’s niece in Silent Witness.

She first appeared in 2021, in the episodes Bad Love and Brother’s Keeper.

Jack helped bring Cara and her estranged dad together.

She returned in the History episodes.

The character met up with Jack during a tense family drama which resulted in heartache.

Why did Cara Connelly show up in series 25 episode 4?

In part four of six, a secret from his father propelled Jack to Belfast on an urgent mission.

As familial secrets came to the surface, Jack faced tragedy head-on.

Jack had an emotional heart-to-heart with his niece Cara.

So why is she back in the Lyell Centre for series 26?

Rhiannon Jones’ role in Silent Witness is her most significant part to date (Credit: BBC One)

Is Cara in the cast of Silent Witness series 26?

Actress Rhiannon May returns to the latest series as a regular character, having made appearances as Jack’s niece in previous episodes.

Rhiannon said about her role as Cara: “It’s exciting that the BBC and Silent Witness want to show a wonderful deaf character.

“They want to show her in lots of different lights and take the opportunity to show a lot of different kinds of ways of communicating.”

In Silent Witness series 26 episode 3, Cara arrives unexpectedly from Belfast to announce she is starting a university course in Criminology.

Is Cara Jack’s daughter in Silent Witness?

In series 24 of Silent Witness in 2021, Jack met Cara Connelly.

Cara was introduced as the daughter of Jack’s convict brother Ryan Kelvin.

However, over the course of the series, Jack faced a life changing problem…

The character was forced to confront the fact that Cara Connelly may be his own daughter, rather than his niece.

Jack – and viewers – eventually discovered that Cara is NOT Jack’s daughter.

Rhiannon May returns as Jack’s niece Cara Connelly in Silent Witness series 26 (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Cara in Silent Witness?

Actress Rhiannon Jones portrays Cara Connelly in Silent Witness.

Rising star Rhiannon first appeared in the 2021 episodes Bad Love and Brother’s Keeper, and returned again in History.

In fact, her performance as Cara was her first ever TV role.

Nottingham-born Rhiannon told the Nottingham Post about her feelings on joining the BBC One show.

She said: “It was actually my first professional job ever.

“The reaction has been a bit wild – some Silent Witness fans on twitter are hardcore.

“It was so weird seeing myself on the telly the first time, I hadn’t seen any of it beforehand so even though I knew I couldn’t do anything to change it, I was still so nervous.

“The support from all my mates and my family has meant so much though, everyone’s just hyping me up which is pretty nice.”

Rhiannon has also appeared in the short film Silent Pride as Ffion, and The Riley Sisters as Jess.

Actress Rhiannon Jones wears a hearing aid (Credit: BBC One)

Is Rhiannon Jones deaf?

Rhiannon is a deaf actress, who has worn a hearing aid since she was a teenager.

She has said: “My hearing loss was first recognised when I was in secondary school.

“At that time, I didn’t find it very easy to ask people to face me so I could lipread, or speak clearer or repeat things and I wasn’t very confident in myself or my deafness.

“Now I am a lot more open about what I need and I find that has made me a lot more confident.

“I wear hearing aids and definitely don’t hide them anymore – they’re bright orange!

“And, because I spent a big chunk of my life lipreading without even realising, I’m very good at it.”

Despite any difficulties Rhiannon says her deafness is no barrier to her acting career.

She says: “My deafness has never been and will never be the barrier I face in my career.”

Silent Witness series 26 continues with episodes 3 and 4 on Monday, January 9, and Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

